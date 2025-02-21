UFC cutman shares six-word reaction after Dan Hooker predicts a hospital trip following upcoming Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker are scheduled to take on each other in the co-main event of UFC 313. The high-octane fight between the pair is expected to be fireworks considering the fighting style of the duo. A UFC cutman shared a six-word reaction to Hooker's prediction of a violent fight at the pay-per-view event.

'The Hangman' is coming off a split decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot and is cruising on a three-fight winning streak. On the other hand, Gaethje squared off against Max Holloway in his recent fight and suffered a vicious fifth-round knockout loss.

The top lightweight fighters are known for their striking and like many fight fans and pundits, Hooker has predicted a violent showdown irrespective of the result, which could land him in a hospital after the fight. MMA Junkie posted Hooker's statement on their Instagram account.

"I know full well, 100 percent that no matter whether his arm gets raised, my arm gets raised, I’m going straight on a stretcher,” Hooker told ESPN Australia. “Straight into the back of an ambulance, and I’m going to the hospital. I’ve come to terms with that’s how this night is going to end, baby."

UFC cutman Brad Tate responded to the post in the comments section with a six-word reaction:

"And we will cheer and scream."

Dan Hooker hints at a rule change in his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker are slated to co-headline UFC 313 in a non-title fight. The duo is known for their hard, precise striking and taking punishment in their fights.

The bout was originally scheduled to be a five-round contest. However, while talking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Hooker hinted at a rule change in the duration of the showdown.

"They’re trying to give me every disadvantage they can possibly give me, bro, but that’s fine. ...He wanted to switch it to three, it’s switched to three. It’s pretty much, he gets. But that’s why I want to fight Justin Gaethje, I want the perks that come with being one of the stars of the division."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments on his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje (11:57):

