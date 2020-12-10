Create
UFC Cuts 2020: All the fighters who were cut from the promotion

The UFC recently released former Middleweight title contender Yoel Romero after the fighter spent seven years with the company.

UFC president Dana White addressed the matter at UFC Vegas 16 press conference, and clarified that the release of Yoel Romero was not a one-off incident.

The promotion plans on releasing as many as 60 fighters by the end of the year, Dana White said. He cited an 'inflated roster' to be the reason behind the decision.

“It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year. Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old. Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks. … These are the tough decisions you have to make.”

Cutting down on the roster is not an alien thing for the UFC to do, but this year has been different. More than 70 fighters have already been released in 2020, and per Dana White's comments, 60 more are to come.

After Yoel Romero, Rachael Ostovich, Cole Smith, Collin Huckbody, Mark De La Rosa, Gadzhimurad Antigulov, Saparbek Safarov, and Luiz Eduardo Garagorri have also been released by UFC.

Fighters the UFC released in 2020

  1. Anderson Silva - Released in November
  2. Austin Springer - Released in September
  3. Ben Saunders - Released in January
  4. Ben Sosoli - Released in October
  5. Bevon Lewis- Released in November
  6. Brad Katona - Released in February
  7. Brandon Davis - Released in January
  8. Callan Potter - Released in August
  9. Carlos Huachin - Released in January
  10. Charles Byrd - Retired in June
  11. Cole Smith - Released in December
  12. Corey Anderson - Released by UFC and Signed with Bellator MMA in August
  13. Cyril Asker - Released in March
  14. Daniel Spitz - Released in January
  15. Darko Stošić - Released in January
  16. Desmond Green - Released in January
  17. Dong Hyun Ma - Released in March
  18. Duda Santana - Released in September
  19. Evan Dunham - Released in August
  20. Gadzhimurad Antigulov - Released in December
  21. Gina Mazany - Released in January
  22. Grigory Popov - Released in January
  23. Hector Aldana - Released in January
  24. Henry Cejudo - Retired in May
  25. Isabella de Pádua - Released in March
  26. James Vick - Released in October
  27. Jeff Hughes - Released in October
  28. Jin Soon Son - Released in January
  29. Jodie Esquibel - Released in March
  30. John Dodson - Released in September
  31. John Gunther - Released in July
  32. John Phillips - Released in November
  33. Juan Adams - Released in January
  34. Júnior Albini - Released in January
  35. Jussier Formiga - Released in November
  36. Justin Ledet - Released in November
  37. Kalindra Faria - Released in February
  38. Khadis Ibragimov - Released in October
  39. Khalid Murtazaliev - Released in March
  40. Kyle Bochniak - Released in January
  41. Kyle Prepolec - Released in March
  42. Lucie Pudilová - Released in January
  43. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri - Released in December
  44. Luke Jumeau - Released in January
  45. Iuri Alcântara - Released in October
  46. Mara Romero Borella - Released in October
  47. Marcos Rosa Mariano - Released in March
  48. Martin Bravo - Released in January
  49. Mark De La Rosa - Released in December
  50. Matt Wiman - Released in December
  51. Matthew Lopez - Released in March
  52. Max Rohskopf - Released in August
  53. Nad Narimani - Released in August
  54. Nathan Coy - Released in February
  55. Oskar Piechota - Released in June
  56. Paige VanZant - Released by UFC and Signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August
  57. Polo Reyes - Released in January
  58. Ray Borg - Released in August
  59. Rachael Ostovich - Released in December
  60. Ricardo Lamas - Retired in September
  61. Roman Bogatov - Released in August
  62. Rustam Khabilov - Released by UFC and Signed with Bellator MMA in October
  63. Salim Touahri - Released in January
  64. Saparbek Safarov - Released in December
  65. Talita Bernardo - Released in March
  66. Thiago Alves - Released in January
  67. Tonya Evinger - Released in March
  68. Wuliji Buren - Released in January
  69. Yaozong Hu - Released in March
  70. Yoel Romero - Released in December
  71. Zelim Imadaev - Released in October
There were a few others who refused to re-sign with UFC such as Ismail Naurdiev and veteran Fabricio Werdum, and some others who chose to retire this year. But other than them, the list of people the UFC let go is quite long.

On their official website, the UFC lists a total of 724 active fighters (117 women and 607 men).

Published 10 Dec 2020, 20:45 IST
UFC Yoel Romero Rachael Ostovich UFC Champions UFC Fighters
