UFC Cuts 2020: All the fighters who were cut from the promotion

The UFC recently released former Middleweight title contender Yoel Romero after the fighter spent seven years with the company.

Yoel Romero's UFC run has come to an unexpected end.



Romero and the promotion have parted ways, multiple sources told ESPN. Romero's manager Malki Kawa also confirmed he is no longer under contract with the UFC.



According to sources, Romero had three fights left on his deal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2020

UFC president Dana White addressed the matter at UFC Vegas 16 press conference, and clarified that the release of Yoel Romero was not a one-off incident.

The promotion plans on releasing as many as 60 fighters by the end of the year, Dana White said. He cited an 'inflated roster' to be the reason behind the decision.

“It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year. Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old. Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks. … These are the tough decisions you have to make.”

Dana says they are probably going to cut 60 fighters by the end of the year.#UFC pic.twitter.com/nhyduiqm1A — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) December 6, 2020

Cutting down on the roster is not an alien thing for the UFC to do, but this year has been different. More than 70 fighters have already been released in 2020, and per Dana White's comments, 60 more are to come.

After Yoel Romero, Rachael Ostovich, Cole Smith, Collin Huckbody, Mark De La Rosa, Gadzhimurad Antigulov, Saparbek Safarov, and Luiz Eduardo Garagorri have also been released by UFC.

Fighters the UFC released in 2020

Advertisement

Anderson Silva - Released in November Austin Springer - Released in September Ben Saunders - Released in January Ben Sosoli - Released in October Bevon Lewis- Released in November Brad Katona - Released in February Brandon Davis - Released in January Callan Potter - Released in August Carlos Huachin - Released in January Charles Byrd - Retired in June Cole Smith - Released in December Corey Anderson - Released by UFC and Signed with Bellator MMA in August Cyril Asker - Released in March Daniel Spitz - Released in January Darko Stošić - Released in January Desmond Green - Released in January Dong Hyun Ma - Released in March Duda Santana - Released in September Evan Dunham - Released in August Gadzhimurad Antigulov - Released in December Gina Mazany - Released in January Grigory Popov - Released in January Hector Aldana - Released in January Henry Cejudo - Retired in May Isabella de Pádua - Released in March James Vick - Released in October Jeff Hughes - Released in October Jin Soon Son - Released in January Jodie Esquibel - Released in March John Dodson - Released in September John Gunther - Released in July John Phillips - Released in November Juan Adams - Released in January Júnior Albini - Released in January Jussier Formiga - Released in November Justin Ledet - Released in November Kalindra Faria - Released in February Khadis Ibragimov - Released in October Khalid Murtazaliev - Released in March Kyle Bochniak - Released in January Kyle Prepolec - Released in March Lucie Pudilová - Released in January Luiz Eduardo Garagorri - Released in December Luke Jumeau - Released in January Iuri Alcântara - Released in October Mara Romero Borella - Released in October Marcos Rosa Mariano - Released in March Martin Bravo - Released in January Mark De La Rosa - Released in December Matt Wiman - Released in December Matthew Lopez - Released in March Max Rohskopf - Released in August Nad Narimani - Released in August Nathan Coy - Released in February Oskar Piechota - Released in June Paige VanZant - Released by UFC and Signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August Polo Reyes - Released in January Ray Borg - Released in August Rachael Ostovich - Released in December Ricardo Lamas - Retired in September Roman Bogatov - Released in August Rustam Khabilov - Released by UFC and Signed with Bellator MMA in October Salim Touahri - Released in January Saparbek Safarov - Released in December Talita Bernardo - Released in March Thiago Alves - Released in January Tonya Evinger - Released in March Wuliji Buren - Released in January Yaozong Hu - Released in March Yoel Romero - Released in December Zelim Imadaev - Released in October

Advertisement

There were a few others who refused to re-sign with UFC such as Ismail Naurdiev and veteran Fabricio Werdum, and some others who chose to retire this year. But other than them, the list of people the UFC let go is quite long.

On their official website, the UFC lists a total of 724 active fighters (117 women and 607 men).