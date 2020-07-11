UFC President Dana White reacts to Mike Perry video

Dana White opens up about the way Mike Perry behaved

Dana White said that was not normal behavior and Mike Perry needed help

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Mike Perry hadn't had the smoothest time dealing with the UFC's assigned activities back when he was getting ready to take on Mickey Gall a few weeks ago. It was something that even caught the eye of the UFC president Dana White. So it was natural that when the topic of Mike Perry was brought up, Dana White mentioned that even he had noticed something off about Mike Perry citing his behavior with the press.

UFC President Dana White gives his thoughts on Mike Perry's behavior

Dana White started off by saying that the UFC had got some counseling done for Mike Perry in past at a recent presser. Dana White had said that the UFC had noticed something off about him especially since the way he was talking about the media. Dana White quoted Mike Perry and pointed out how dangerous that sounded. Dana White then added that after that this where they were

“We’ve had some guys do some counseling,” Dana White said “I saw this coming in the last several months with Mike Perry. All you have to do is watch his interviews. Watch the way he’s interacted with [the media]. He literally said in an interview leading up to his last fight, ‘I hate all of you. I hate the media, I hate the fans. You guys want to say stuff to me on Twitter and walk up to my face and be nice to me. I’m telling you, don’t walk up to me. If you see me in the streets, don’t touch me, don’t say hi to me.’ He said that leading up to that last fight. He is a man of his word, apparently and here we are today.”

Dana White then spoke about the way fame can affect UFC fighters. The UFC President said that Mike Perry obviously needed help cause the way he was behaving was not normal. Dana White said that it happened to people after they got famous.

“He obviously needs some help,” Dana White stated. “That’s not normal behavior. He’s gotten a lot more angry and agitated. You see this happen with guys, and girls when they start to get a little bit of fame, and start to get famous.”