UFC Des Moines walkout songs: Tracks Cory Sandhagen, Deiveson Figueiredo, and others have used before

UFC Des Moines is set to ignite the Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa on Saturday, May 3, with a lineup that promises plenty of action. This Fight Night event marks the promotion’s long-awaited debut in Des Moines and its first return to the 'Hawkeye State' since UFC 26 in June 2000.

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen will face off against former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a high-stakes bantamweight clash. The co-main event at UFC Des Moines showcases an intriguing middleweight battle between Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal. Also featured on the card is a welterweight matchup between veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC Des Moines: Which songs have Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo walked out to?

A fighter’s walkout is one of the most thrilling moments of any major fight night, instantly capturing the crowd’s attention and setting the stage for an intense atmosphere. These powerful entrances not only ignite the arena but also serve as a vital adrenaline surge for the fighters.

While the official walkout songs for UFC Des Moines have yet to be revealed, let’s take a look at the songs the fighters on the card have chosen for their previous entrances.

Boasting a UFC record of 10-4, with five wins by knockout, Cory Sandhagen last stepped into the octagon at UFC Abu Dhabi in August 2024, where he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. The 33-year-old Colorado native has had mixed fortunes recently, going 3-3 in his last six bouts.

For his bout against Umar Nurmagomedov, 'Sandman' made his entrance to the iconic 1968 track 'Voodoo Child (Slight Return)' by Jimi Hendrix.

Sandhagen has frequently made his way to the octagon accompanied by the high-energy rhythms of the iconic rap anthem 'Gimme the Loot' by the legendary Notorious B.I.G.

Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo, who holds a 13-4-1 record in the UFC with four victories each by knockout and submission, saw his impressive three-fight win streak in the bantamweight division come to an end in his most recent appearance. The Brazilian suffered a setback against former champion Petr Yan at UFC Macau in November.

‘Deus da Guerra’ regularly changes his walkout music, bringing a fresh flair to each of his appearances. For his bout against Yan, Figueiredo made his entrance to 'Daqui pra Sempre' by Manu Bahtidão.

Figueiredo walked out to the vibrant beats of 'Voando Pro Pará' by Brazilian star Joelma for his fight against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300 in April 2024.

UFC Des Moines: Which songs has Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal

Sporting a perfect 2-0 record in the UFC, with both victories coming by submission, Reinier de Ridder has made an impressive start to his octagon tenure. The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder was last in action at UFC 311 in January, where he secured a first-round submission win over Kevin Holland.

At UFC 311, 'RDR' made his entrance to the lesser-known remix of 'Out of Egypt' by Don Garcia, seamlessly blended with the instrumental beats of Dr. Dre's 'Big Ego'.

On the other hand, Bo Nickal, holding an undefeated UFC record of 4-0, heads into UFC Des Moines riding a wave of momentum after securing a unanimous decision victory over Paul Craig at UFC 309 in November.

Nickal has made 'Hand of God' by Jon Bellion his signature entrance song, walking out to this tune for all of his UFC fights.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Des Moines lineup:

Santiago Ponzinibbio: 'Pa' la Seleccion' by La T y La M

Daniel Rodriguez: 'Dollaz + Sense' by DJ Quik

Montel Jackson: 'We Ball' by Meek Mill feat. Young Thug

Jeremy Stephens: 'Till I Collapse' by Eminem

Miesha Tate: 'Roar' by Katy Perry

Yana Santos: 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons

Marina Rodriguez: 'I'm Shipping Up to Boston' by Dropkick Murphys

