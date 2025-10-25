"UFC don’t pay anywhere near as much as boxing" - Tom Aspinall’s father backs him to shine in boxing after UFC dominance

Tom Aspinall's father recently shared his thoughts on his son potentially competing in the squared circle someday. Andy Aspinall was optimistic about his boy holding his own in the boxing ring and pointed out that it paid a lot more than the UFC.Aspinall is the UFC's reigning heavyweight champion and is set to defend his title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Aspinall has a professional record of 15-3, with 12 of those wins coming via first-round knockout. Given his incredible power and striking prowess, many have backed the Englishman to do well in the boxing world.In an interview ahead of UFC 321, Aspinall Sr. shared his two cents on the UFC champ venturing into boxing and said:&quot;If you get into the top percentage of that sport, the UFC doesn’t pay anywhere near as much as boxing does, and I know from being around Tom every day, when he spars good boxers, he spars good... When he goes into the ring or the cage, he spars much better than when he's sparring to learn. So I think he'd do really well against a real high-class boxer.&quot;Jon Anik explains why Tom Aspinall is under &quot;a lot of pressure&quot; at UFC 321Jon Anik recently explained why he believes Tom Aspinall is under immense pressure ahead of his title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 this weekend. The UFC commentator explained how Aspinall's saga with Jon Jones and his impeccable resume could prove to be a burden for the Englishman.Speaking to MMA Fighting in an interview, Anik pointed out how Aspinall came off as &quot;anointed&quot; and said:“His fan base has swelled exponentially because of the whole Jon Jones circus/exercise, right? Ciryl Gane has gotten a lot of opportunities. He’s a credentialed heavyweight. He’s an outstanding striker. Seemingly, there has been an appetite for improvement in the wrestling and grappling areas. But Tom Aspinall is anointed.&quot;He continued:“So I think there’s always been pressure on Tom, but because he didn’t get the Jon Jones fight and because he’s now the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, never mind the fact that he’s a 4-to-1 favorite in this crazy sport, could you imagine if [next Monday], we’re all doing our podcasts and shows and talking about Tom Aspinall not holding serve as the favorite? It would be crazy, I think, in any other sport, right? 4-to-1 favorites don’t lose very often in sports. So, yeah, there’s a lot of pressure on Tommy, and I know he eats it like a f*cking sandwich.&quot;