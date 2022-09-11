UFC enforces social media comments ban after MGM Grand crowd boos Queen Elizabeth II's tribute announcement

The UFC imposed a ban on social media comments after fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena booed a dedicated tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The promotion paid tribute to the late monarch before the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 279 card. A photo of the Queen was posted up on the jumbotron along with the years of her birth and death.

Instead of giving Her Majesty a minute of silence, however, the capacity crowd of 18,000 people booed and chanted, "USA, USA." Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal took to Twitter to report:

"UFC PPV starts off with a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, which is met with boos and then a USA chant."

His report was corroborated by MMA journalist Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, who was also in attendance for the event.

Check out the tweets below:

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ UFC PPV starts off with a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, which is met with boos and then a USA chant. UFC PPV starts off with a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, which is met with boos and then a USA chant.

Kevin Iole @KevinI The UFC put a photo of Queen Elizabeth II on the video board with the year of her birth and death. And some in the crowd booed The UFC put a photo of Queen Elizabeth II on the video board with the year of her birth and death. And some in the crowd booed

Later, the UFC posted the same graphic of Elizabeth II on Twitter. However, the company didn't take its chances this time. To seemingly prevent another storm of negative responses from fans, the company turned off the replies section of its social media tribute.

Check out the post below:

The UFC bans comments on a tribute post for Queen Elizabeth II

UFC personalities pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II elicited various reactions from the world of mixed martial arts.

On Thursday, the monarch passed away at the age of 96 years old at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. She came to the throne in 1952 and reigned for the next 70 years.

News of her passing sent shockwaves across the globe. Several MMA personalities mourned her death and paid their tributes on social media.

Dana White expressed his condolences by posting an image of a young Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter with the caption, "RIP." White's sentiments were echoed by MMA fighters Cris Cyborg, Mike Perry, Terrance McKinney, Megan Anderson, and Marion Reneau.

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Glad I got to put on a show for your Platinum jubilee year Queen. Rest In Peace to the Queen of England. twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… Glad I got to put on a show for your Platinum jubilee year Queen. Rest In Peace to the Queen of England. twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Megan Anderson @MeganAnderson



May she finally rest in peace now 🥺 🏻 twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Wow.. what an incredible life she's lived.May she finally rest in peace now 🥺 Wow.. what an incredible life she's lived. May she finally rest in peace now 🥺🙏🏻 twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 🏾 hope the Queen finds her rest Prayers to the UK🏾 hope the Queen finds her rest Prayers to the UK 🙏🏾 hope the Queen finds her rest

Surprisingly, the only UFC champions from England, Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards, didn't comment on the matter. Paddy Pimblett, the hottest rising star from Britain, also stayed silent amid the Queen's passing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew