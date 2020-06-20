UFC on ESPN 11 weigh-in results revealed

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Volkov: Weigh-Ins

This weekend UFC will be back on our TV sets with their event UFC on ESPN11. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. We now have the weigh-in results and all but one fighter did not make weight.

The main and co-main event of UFC card fighters came in clean. So did all the other known faces of the card including, Raquel Pennington, Marion Reneau, Roxanne Modafferi, and Belal Muhammad. However, on the preliminary UFC card, Frank Camacho failed to make weight for his lightweight clash against Justin Jaynes.

The UFC card has some exciting fights lines up. Fans get to see Roxanne Modafferi take on Lauren Murphy, the winner of the fight might get a shot at the UFC women's flyweight title, which is currently held by Valentina Shevchenko.

The main event will see the heavyweight clash between two highly ranked contenders, Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. The winner should seal their position in the title picture. Apart from that, the card has some great matchups like Shane Burgos taking on Josh Emmett. Overall this is a great card and is definitely an improvement in terms of name-value when compared to the last fight card, which was headlined by Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo.

UFC on ESPN 11 weigh-in results

UFC on ESPN 11 Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Alexander Volkov (247)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Lyman Good (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Jim Miller (159.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (160)

UFC on ESPN 11 Preliminary Card

Bobby Green (155.5) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Brianna Van Buren (115)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Cortney Casey (123.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Frank Camacho (158) vs. Justin Jaynes (156)

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Max Rohskopf (155)