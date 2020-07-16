UFC on ESPN 13 - Calvin Kattar gets past Dan Ige in an incredible Featherweight main event

Tonight's UFC Fight Island 1 main event featured two of the most exciting Featherweights in the UFC, as Calvin Kattar crossed paths with Dan Ige in a high-stakes Featherweight bout.

Heading into this fight, Calvin Kattar had secured a huge KO win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249, whereas, Dan Ige was on the back of six straight wins in the UFC.

Just 20 seconds into the fight, Dan Ige was already landing the first hits of the fight, as he caught Calvin Kattar with two quick shots. Both men took things slow in the early stages and took their time. Ige finally went for his traditional takedown but missed it.

With his opponent's back to the mat, Kattar landed a few punches on Ige before he got back up. In the final seconds of the round, 'The Boston Finisher' caught Ige with a left and the latter immediately answered back with a right of his own.

In the second round, Kattar once again looked for an opening but Ige landed a few body shots early on. Ige caught Kattar with a hard shot on his nose, as the blood started dripping in. "50K" definitely looked a lot more composed in this round and certainly maintained all the pressure on his opponent throughout this round.

The third round began and we were 1-1 heading into this one. The two men traded shots and Ige pretty much countered everything that was thrown at him by Kattar. Ige did a fantastic job with all his body shots but as we headed into the final round, Kattar caught "50K" with a flurry on punches and kicks. An incredibly close fight and the third round ended with a cut on Kattar's right eye.

For the first time in his UFC career, Dan Ige was in the fourth round of a fight. Despite being in new territories, "50K" still looked sharp while Kattar caught Ige with a knee but was brought down to the ground.

'The Boston Finisher' attacked with a flurry of shots before Ige eventually got back on his feet. Ige definitely slowed down a little but still looked composed and gave his best to finish Kattar. Ige attempted the haymaker multiple times, as we entered the final minutes of the fight.

In the final round of the fight, both fighters exchanged blows in the center of the Octagon with Ige landing body shots once again. Ige attempted one more takedown but Kattar balanced his leg in mid-air and prevented the takedown as "50K" went 0 out of 7 at takedown attempts. Ige's right eye was shut by this point and as we entered the final few seconds with Calvin Kattar ending the fight with a big flurry of punches.

The main event also went to the judges' scorecard, as Calvin Kattar won via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).