UFC on ESPN 13 - Taila Santos outworks Molly Mccann for a dominant win

The 27-year-old Brazilian, Taila Santos rebounded from a loss in her UFC debut with a unanimous decision win.

The win now makes her 16-1 and after taking out the 15th ranked female flyweight, Molly McCann might see a number by her name when the rankings get updated. It also ends "Meatball" 3 fight win streak.

Taila Santos secures a dominant win over Molly McCann

The 30-year-old English fighter came out fast but walked into a firing attack by Santos. The pair kept a high pace and exchanged on the feet multiple times. In the clinch, Taila, connected with knees to the body that would have crumbled most. But Molly stayed in there.

With McCann firing away one of her right hands opened a cut on the left eyebrow of Santos. Eventually, Santos successfully got her first takedown and was grinding from the top. They continued that pace in the 2nd round as well. And especially once they got into the clinch.

Another takedown for Taila Santos saw her land into full mount. There she searched for a finish. And yet another takedown was followed with elbows that put a large mouse under the right eye of Molly McCann.

Needing a finish Molly came out firing again in the 3rd round. But Taila kept firing and answering every shot fired at her. The body kicks were taking a massive toll out of McCann when Santos scored a powerful takedown. She went into side control and then transitioned into taking the back. Santos continued to crack her with ground and pound till the final horn.

For the second time in a row, a fight was take to the judges scorecard, as Taila Santos def. Molly McCann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).