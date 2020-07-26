The 7th ranked strawweight Carla Esparza fought a grueling fight against Marina Rodriguez. The split decision win extends her win streak to four, all via decision. As it was a battle of attrition on the ground where the duo exchanged shots.

The previously undefeated Marina did all her damage from the bottom after being taken down time and again by "Cookie Monster". Including slicing open her left eye and giving her a mouse under it from multiple elbows. She also unsuccessfully looked for triangles.

Carla took the Muay Thai fighter down and did just enough from top position. And controlling her despite fighting off multiple triangle attempts as well. Mid way through the fight back on the feet, Marina did cut the cage in half. That's when the wrestling instincts of Esparza kicked in.

When Carla Esparza tried heel hooks it was met with even more shots from Rodriguez thanks to a 5 inch height advantage. The loss for Marina is her 1st as a professional and now sits at 12-1-2.

The 1st ever straweight champion of the UFC admitted she'd like to run it back with Claudia Gadelha. She also admitted that the elbows she ate were tougher than she thought they'd be.