The Silent Assassin" Vicente Luque picked up his 17th finish and his 11th by knock out. The-28-year old Brazilian then said post-fight he'd love to fight Nate Diaz.

The 11th ranked welterweight put Randy Brown away with just 4 seconds left in round two. It ended Brown's modest 2 fight win streak and gave Vicente Luque a 2 fight win streak. He last lost to Stephen Thompson at UFC 244 and would like to get that one back one day.

THE SILENT ASSASSIN! 🤫@VicenteLuqueMMA's KO shots are UNREAL.



📺 The co-main is next on E+ pic.twitter.com/k9RqY7J2rE — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020

Vicente Luque gets it done over Randy Brown

With Brown holding a 4-inch height advantage and having thin legs, the game plan was simple. Take those legs out. And Vicente Luque did that perfectly. And it went into effect almost immediately. With him worrying about his legs it was an overhand right that put Brown on the mat 1st.

The duo started using a rounded attack on the lower body and up top. Vicente Luque was just a lot more precise in his action. The second round opened up with the two fighters attacking each other's legs.

Luque then continued a streak on the night, kicking his opponent albeit by mistake to the groin. Once restarting, Luque pushed the action, drawing Randy into a firefight.

Another right calf kick put Randy back on the ground. Brown, back on the feet, cracked Luque with a spinning elbow right on a cut he suffered earlier near his right eye. He then managed to get a huge takedown, showing he had a lot of fight left.

At the fence, Luque connected with a right knee to the head. Brown seemed to be reaching for the mat just prior. With Brown crumbling to the canvas, Vicente launched the right hands till referee Mark Smith jumped in to stop the fight.

Post-fight, Vicente Luque proceeded to call-out Nate Diaz, as the former claimed that he would love to fight the Stockton slugger who is below him in the Welterweight rankings.