Watch: Belal Muhammad responds to critics following impressive win over Vicente Luque

Belal Muhammad made a huge statement by defeating Vicente Luque in their much-awaited rematch. Having avenged his 2016 KO loss to Luque, Muhammad has now sounded off on his detractors.

In a video posted to the UFC’s official YouTube channel, Muhammad is seen making his way backstage after his incredible performance against Luque. The video shows Muhammad speaking about the significance of avenging his loss against Luque, whilst also sending a message to his haters. Muhammad stated:

“This is one of those I had to; I was thinking about forever. I wanted that one back. I wanted that one back in blood. I wanted that one more than anything in my life; to win this fight.”

Additionally, Muhammad highlighted the fact that he successfully beat Luque in a grueling fight that went the five-round distance. Taking a jibe at his detractors, ‘Remember the Name’ continued:

“I just wanna give a shout-out to all the people that support me; all the haters out there. Keep posting the memes. Keep posting those GIFs. I love it! I love it!”

The No.6-ranked UFC welterweight defeated the No.5-ranked Luque via unanimous decision in the headlining bout of the UFC on ESPN: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 event. Muhammad has now won seven of his last eight fights, with the lone setback being a no contest due to an accidental eye poke in his March 2021 fight against Leon Edwards.

Watch Belal Muhammad sound off on his haters in the video below:

Belal Muhammad could be on a collision course with Khamzat Chimaev

Speaking to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports!, Belal Muhammad recently suggested that a win over Vicente Luque could set him up for a fight against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. The interview took place before Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns on April 9 and Muhammad beat Luque on April 16. Outlining his plans, Muhammad said:

“It comes down to if Khamzat wins. I think that if he wins, I think it'll end up being the winner of my fight fights him. If Gilbert Burns ends up winning, I think that the winner of our fight is the No.1 contender to fight [Kamaru] Usman or Leon Edwards. And in general, I just don’t know if Usman really is gonna be back in July.”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his title against Leon Edwards next. Muhammad indicated that since Usman was yet to fully recover from his hand injury, perhaps the UFC could set up an interim UFC welterweight title fight between himself and Edwards next. Furthermore, after beating Luque, Muhammad proceeded to call for a fight against Colby Covington next.

