UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns weigh-in results; Brok Weaver misses weight

UFC Fight Night Woodley v Burns: Weigh-Ins

UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns saw everyone apart from Brok Weaver makeweight. The card which will be headlined by Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns saw both the headliner fighters make weight easily, making the UFC event main-event official.

The card had some repeat offenders in Mackenzie Dern, who at multiple UFC events in past had missed weight. She managed to secure her position and made weight. Both the main and co-main event fighters made weight safely.

However, Brok Weaver, unfortunately, missed weight. He will be forfeiting 20% of his fight purse to his opponent Roosevelt Roberts.

The UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (255.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (259.5)

Spike Carlyle (150) vs. Billy Quarantillo (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Brok Weaver (157.5)*

Hannah Cifers (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125.5)

Gabe Green (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Klidson Abreu (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Casey Kenney (136) vs. Louis Smolka (136)

Chris Gutierrez (145.5) vs. Vince Morales (145.5)

