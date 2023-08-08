UFC exec Hunter Campbell explains how 'complete lunatic' Nate Diaz tested positive for banned substances 

Nate Diaz is no longer a part of the UFC, but the company's CEO Hunter Campbell had a lot to say about the Stockton native.

Hunter Campbell, who is also the Executive Vice President of the company makes a lot of decisions that impact the company but usually remains out of the public spotlight. Dana White takes care of all the media and is shown as the face of the UFC. However, during a recent conference in Las Vegas, Campbell spoke in length to the people attending the event.

When asked about drug testing in the UFC he made a statement saying:

"Nate Diaz, who is a complete lunatic and has driven me crazier than most fighters will ever for the rest of my life, I believe, whatever you want to say about the guy, he is a diehard clean athlete. He started his own supplement company with partners." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

He added:

"He ended up testing positive for a SARM from his own supplement company that he created to be vegan and drug-free-sport certified." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Hunter Campbell was trying to explain that sometimes the cleanest athletes unknowingly take substances that are banned by the USADA and end up testing positive.

Nate Diaz talks about his guillotine against Jake Paul during their boxing match

Nate Diaz did not win against Jake Paul last weekend but he definitely put on a show. Despite almost getting knocked out in the first round and then getting knocked down in the fifth round, he still showboated.

At one point in the fight, when Paul ducked his head and closed the distance, Diaz attempted a guillotine and gestured to the crowd. He spoke about the moment saying:

"Ohh done deal, that was already over. In a real fight, this fight is over and I would sit up here with a win. But we're participating in a boxing match and it was a good time and now I know. Because I was curious too. I was gonna get in a boxing ring and I know what I think and I was training my whole career boxing with pro boxers."

Take a look at the clip:

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Nate Diaz says he was happy he got to test his skills in the ring so he could prove to himself he was capable pic.twitter.com/LAeOn3lP2s

Diaz also spoke about how it was a good experience for him, to finally get a professional boxing bout under his belt.