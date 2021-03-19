UFC fails to reach agreement for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 in May 2021, new date targeted - Reports

It was speculated that the UFC was planning to greenlight the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier for the pay-per-view event scheduled for the month of May.

However, with the recent news of the promotion making Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveria for the lightweight belt at UFC 262, it appears that Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 is likely to be postponed further.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani recently alluded to this on Twitter, claiming that the trilogy bout might come to fruition in July this year since the Flyweight title is set to be contested on the June 12 PPV event.

"There was once a hope McGregor-Poirier 3 fight would get done for May 15 but it’s taken longer than hoped/expected so they moved on from that a while ago, sources say. Won’t happen on June 12 (Figueiredo-Moreno on that card), so latest hope is the July 10 card. We’ll see."

Could July be the sweet spot for Poirier and McGregor?



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/4ZtMVhWYtW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

UFC President Dana White earlier told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that the Lightweight belt will be on the line at UFC 262. This announcement came following Khabib Nurmagomedov's official retirement from MMA.

White confirmed that the Dagestani fighter will leave the promotion staying undefeated, thus relinquishing the 155 lbs championship belt.

29-0 it is.



He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Conor Mcgregor is "obsessed" to avenge the UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier: Dana White

In a recent interview with ESPN, Dana White addressed the state of the Lightweight division and seemed excited about the fights that could be made in the forthcoming months. White also mentioned that Conor McGregor is desperately eyeing a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

“He’s completely obsessed with the rematch now and wants the fight back... we’re in for some incredible fights to find out which two of these guys from one to seven will square off to become the next world champion.”

At UFC 257, 'The Diamond' handed the Irishman the first TKO defeat of his MMA career. It appears that the 'Notorious One' is determined to amend his resume in the upcoming months.

Dustin Poirier predicts the Conor McGregor trilogy fight to be completely different than the first two meetings 🔮 pic.twitter.com/uUoFSb1iug — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 26, 2021