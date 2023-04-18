UFC welterweights Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns continued their spat on social media amidst reports of a potential UFC 288 clash , hich was marred by a disparity in agreeing upon weight during negotiations.

After Burns took to Twitter to call out Muhammad for not being able to make weight, fans came to the 34-year-old Chicago native's defense, citing the holy month of Ramadan observed by Muslims.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Guy cannot make weight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Lol u just came off fight camp and made weight last week and u don’t want to do a catchweight with another welterweight that just got off the couch ?🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/gilbertdurinho… Lol u just came off fight camp and made weight last week and u don’t want to do a catchweight with another welterweight that just got off the couch ?🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/gilbertdurinho…

Some fans called for Burns to agree to Muhammad's catchweight demands:

"Take the catch weight. 2 weeks notice and Ramadan. Give the man a break."

Shahabs @Shahabs



2 weeks notice and Ramadan. Give the man a break. @GilbertDurinho Take the catch weight.2 weeks notice and Ramadan. Give the man a break. @GilbertDurinho Take the catch weight. 2 weeks notice and Ramadan. Give the man a break.

jø🪙 @SirJonas @GilbertDurinho It's short notice you're both welterweights. What's the problem with a catchweight? @GilbertDurinho It's short notice you're both welterweights. What's the problem with a catchweight?

Others elaborated on Ramadan and how it does not seem feasible to expect 'Remember the Name' to make weight:

"Taking Ramadan into account, which ends on April 20th, he will have 15 days to make weight. Not impossible, but that is definitely a factor for Belal. This isn't a push over fight for either man. They are going to want to get a full camp in, and be at their best."

Jovian Nodes @JovianNodes @MedZakariaL



Not impossible, but that is definitely a factor for Belal. This isn't a push over fight for either man. They are going to want to get a full camp in, and be at their best. @GilbertDurinho Taking Ramadan into account, which ends on April 20th, he will have 15 days to make weight.Not impossible, but that is definitely a factor for Belal. This isn't a push over fight for either man. They are going to want to get a full camp in, and be at their best. @MedZakariaL @GilbertDurinho Taking Ramadan into account, which ends on April 20th, he will have 15 days to make weight. Not impossible, but that is definitely a factor for Belal. This isn't a push over fight for either man. They are going to want to get a full camp in, and be at their best.

Jovian Nodes @JovianNodes @itzzSKL @MedZakariaL



Go listen to Belal on JRE, gives a lot of insight into Ramadan, he spends a lot of his day in prayer.



Muslim fighters shouldn't be accused of ducking during Ramadan. @GilbertDurinho Belal takes his faith seriously. He isn't just fasting during the day, he isn't drinking any water either.Go listen to Belal on JRE, gives a lot of insight into Ramadan, he spends a lot of his day in prayer.Muslim fighters shouldn't be accused of ducking during Ramadan. @itzzSKL @MedZakariaL @GilbertDurinho Belal takes his faith seriously. He isn't just fasting during the day, he isn't drinking any water either.Go listen to Belal on JRE, gives a lot of insight into Ramadan, he spends a lot of his day in prayer.Muslim fighters shouldn't be accused of ducking during Ramadan.

"Love ya Burns, but he is not even done with Ramadan 30 days of only maybe 1 meal a day, his body is not ready for 170."

Obezecaat @theCranberry009 @GilbertDurinho Love ya Burns, but he is not even done with Ramadan 30 days of only maybe 1 meal a day, his body is not ready for 170. @GilbertDurinho Love ya Burns, but he is not even done with Ramadan 30 days of only maybe 1 meal a day, his body is not ready for 170.

Tareq Mahmud @TareqMahmud1989 @GilbertDurinho Gilbert brother, you know he's a Muslim and he's fasting and he needs to stay hydrated during Ramadan. So it's too tough to make weight for him immediately after Ramadan. You can understand and consider this situation and appreciate him for giving you a no. 1 contender match. @GilbertDurinho Gilbert brother, you know he's a Muslim and he's fasting and he needs to stay hydrated during Ramadan. So it's too tough to make weight for him immediately after Ramadan. You can understand and consider this situation and appreciate him for giving you a no. 1 contender match.

Another fan presented Muhammad's record in recent years, during which he has been active inside the octagon.

MMA SQUABBLER @MMASquabbler @LuckyGio2

Compare their record in the last 2 years. @GilbertDurinho Let’s not act like Belal has been inactive though.Compare their record in the last 2 years. @LuckyGio2 @GilbertDurinho Let’s not act like Belal has been inactive though.Compare their record in the last 2 years. https://t.co/GjSWnTcUCQ

"Ramadan so couldn't train, 0robably gained a lot of weight from oily and sugary food during social gatherings. Catch weight seems reasonable for two weeks notice."

Hammer and Tongs⚒️ @SerotninJunkie @ConspiracyClean @GilbertDurinho Ramadan so couldn't train, 0robably gained a lot of weight from oily and sugary food during social gatherings. Catch weight seems reasonable for two weeks notice. @ConspiracyClean @GilbertDurinho Ramadan so couldn't train, 0robably gained a lot of weight from oily and sugary food during social gatherings. Catch weight seems reasonable for two weeks notice.

"Its ramadan and its a short notice fight. Do better midbert burns"

General⚡Usman @UsmanTime @GilbertDurinho Its ramadan and its a short notice fight. Do better midbert burns @GilbertDurinho Its ramadan and its a short notice fight. Do better midbert burns

"You clearly have never had to cut weight and have zero understanding of fasting."

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns: 'Remember the Name' seems to verbally agree to the matchup

Despite observing Ramadan, Belal Muhammad seemingly agreed to a matchup against Gilbert Burns.

He tweeted out that he had no problem taking the fight along with a GIF of a man tipping his hat. He wrote:

"2 weeks plus fight week during Ramadan no problem"

It is worth noting that Ramadan is less than a week away from ending.

Check out his tweet below:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 2 weeks plus fight week during Ramadan no problem 2 weeks plus fight week during Ramadan no problem https://t.co/c3XDHLsYmg

Belal Muhammad last fought in October 2022 against Sean Brady at UFC 280. He blemished his opponent's unbeaten professional record with an emphatic performance.

Gilbert Burns is also fresh off a victory against Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision. He displayed dominance that was telling of his high ranking amongst the contenders.

In a top-heavy welterweight division, a meeting between Muhammad and Burns could determine the next challenger for Leon Edwards' belt.

Poll : 0 votes