UFC welterweights Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns continued their spat on social media amidst reports of a potential UFC 288 clash , hich was marred by a disparity in agreeing upon weight during negotiations.
After Burns took to Twitter to call out Muhammad for not being able to make weight, fans came to the 34-year-old Chicago native's defense, citing the holy month of Ramadan observed by Muslims.
Some fans called for Burns to agree to Muhammad's catchweight demands:
"Take the catch weight. 2 weeks notice and Ramadan. Give the man a break."
Others elaborated on Ramadan and how it does not seem feasible to expect 'Remember the Name' to make weight:
"Taking Ramadan into account, which ends on April 20th, he will have 15 days to make weight. Not impossible, but that is definitely a factor for Belal. This isn't a push over fight for either man. They are going to want to get a full camp in, and be at their best."
"Love ya Burns, but he is not even done with Ramadan 30 days of only maybe 1 meal a day, his body is not ready for 170."
Another fan presented Muhammad's record in recent years, during which he has been active inside the octagon.
"Ramadan so couldn't train, 0robably gained a lot of weight from oily and sugary food during social gatherings. Catch weight seems reasonable for two weeks notice."
"Its ramadan and its a short notice fight. Do better midbert burns"
"You clearly have never had to cut weight and have zero understanding of fasting."
Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns: 'Remember the Name' seems to verbally agree to the matchup
Despite observing Ramadan, Belal Muhammad seemingly agreed to a matchup against Gilbert Burns.
He tweeted out that he had no problem taking the fight along with a GIF of a man tipping his hat. He wrote:
"2 weeks plus fight week during Ramadan no problem"
It is worth noting that Ramadan is less than a week away from ending.
Check out his tweet below:
Belal Muhammad last fought in October 2022 against Sean Brady at UFC 280. He blemished his opponent's unbeaten professional record with an emphatic performance.
Gilbert Burns is also fresh off a victory against Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision. He displayed dominance that was telling of his high ranking amongst the contenders.
In a top-heavy welterweight division, a meeting between Muhammad and Burns could determine the next challenger for Leon Edwards' belt.