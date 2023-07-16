UFC fans left amused as women's bantamweight Ailin Perez twerks on live broadcast to celebrate win - "Give that cameraman a performance bonus"

On July 15, UFC fighter Ailin Perez stood out in the MMA world for her unique celebration at the UFC Vegas 77 event, which took place at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

In her second fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion, Perez went toe-to-toe against Ashlee Evans-Smith in a bantamweight showdown to open up the prelims of the fight card.

'Fiona' put on an impressive performance as she dominated her opponent for the majority of the fight. The bout lasted 15 minutes and went to the judges' scorecards. Perez was declared the winner via unanimous decision with 30-25, 30-25, and 30-26 on the three scorecards.

As she got her hand raised, Perez started twerking on the live broadcast in order to celebrate her victory. She used to be a dancer before transitioning to MMA, specializing in reggaeton, salsa, and bachata.

Watch her celebration below:

The MMA world took notice of the humorous incident and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One Twitter user praised the cameraman for successfully capturing the moment on-air and demanded that he be given a 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

"Give that cameraman a performance bonus."

Another individual humorously pointed out the referee's reaction to the 28-year-old's twerking celebration.

"The refs reaction was priceless. Supportive, but wants nothing to do with it."

Then, there were a few people who poked fun at the cameraman with memes and gifs.

You can look at a compilation of some of the reactions to Perez's celebration below:

What is UFC bantamweight Ailin Perez's MMA record?

Ailin Perez started her professional MMA career in November 2018 and is currently 8-2 as a fighter. Four of her eight victories have come via knockouts and one by submission.

'Fiona' started her MMA journey on a great note as she secured victory in all of her first five fights. The 28-year-old then suffered her first defeat against Tamires Vidal in November 2021. But Perez bounced back and scored two back-to-back victories.

In September 2022, Perez made her UFC debut against Stephanie Eggar. 'Fiona' came up short that night and lost the contest via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

But at UFC Vegas 77, the 28-year-old turned things around and finally managed to secure her first UFC win.