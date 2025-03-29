UFC fans react as Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, and others gets Ghibli-fied following ChatGPT's image generation update: "Stop this"

Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev have been quite popular on social media due to their performances in the octagon. Recently, UFC India posted Ghibli-style images of Pereira, Makhachev and other MMA personalities on their official Instagram handle, sparking fan reactions.

For context, Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by two renowned animation film directors, Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki. They were well-known for creating several classic and popular anime films, including Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Spirited Away.

The rise of AI tools, particularly ChatGPT, has empowered the general public to showcase their creativity. UFC India posted a series of images inspired by Studio Ghibli, featuring UFC personalities such as Pereira, Makhachev, and others.

Check out the post below:

Many netizens are embracing the trend, sharing their Ghibli-style images on social media. However, when the images of UFC fighters came across, one user called to stop the trend and said:

"stop this bullsh*t 🙏🏻"

Others commented:

"@bulletvalentina is so cute"

"chamaa"

"Without me the whole f*cking ship sinks @thenotoriousmma"

Check out more fans' reactions to the Ghibli-style images below:

Fans react to Ghibli-style images of people from the UFC community. [Screenshot Courtesy: @ufcindia on Instagram]

Alex Pereira expresses his displeasure with Magomed Ankalaev's game plan at UFC 313

Alex Pereira's dominating run of form in the 205-pound division ended at UFC 313. Magomed Ankalaev outclassed Pereira to win the fight by unanimous decision, claiming the UFC light heavyweight title.

While it was all glory and joy in Ankalaev's corner, 'Poatan' wasn't happy with how the fight turned out. Consequently, during the UFC 313 octagon interview, the Brazilian fighter highlighted Ankalaev's style of fighting by saying:

"Putting me up against the cage, he didn’t really do anything… Giving him the win with a gameplan like that, it kind of incentivizes people to do that."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

