UFC fans react to "Karma" hitting Ian Garry as Kevin Holland taunts with a "WAGGED" mugshot t-shirt

UFC fans have reacted to Kevin Holland taunting Ian Garry with a "WAGGED" mugshot t-shirt.

Earlier this year, Garry was set to take on Geoff Neal at UFC 292. In the build-up to the fight, the Irishman jibed at Neal by wearing a t-shirt with Neal's mugshot imprinted on it. The same seems to have come back to haunt 'The Future' as Holland recently took a jibe at the undefeated welterweight.

It came to light that Layla Anna-Lee has authored a book titled 'How to be a WAG', which is centered around guiding females on how to secure relationships with professional athletes and it caused a lot of fans to question the sanctity of their marriage.

While it looked to be a thing of the past, Holland recently took to Instagram to post a video of himself training with a "WAGGED" t-shirt on.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the video, fans have flooded the comment section of the post and many believe that it is "Karma" for what Garry did to Neal. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"No such thing as bad advertising...I've never seen karma hit someone so hard and quick."

"Ian will never recover"

"hat shirt is on point!"

Fan reactions

Why did Ian Garry pull out of UFC 296?

Ian Garry was scheduled to take on Vincente Luque at UFC 296 earlier this month. However, he was forced to pull out of the fight. While many believed that the reason for this was the ongoing controversy surrounding him and his wife, that was seemingly not the case.

As confirmed by Dana White, Garry fell ill with pneumonia, which left him unable to compete. In a video posted on his social media, White said:

"Alright guys, I know what's out there. There's some speculation that Ian Garry and Luque are off. it is true. Ian Garry started with flu that turned into pneumonia. So, that fight is off, it is not happening, it is true."

Interestingly, Garry has now been scheduled to take on Neal, a man he was set to fight earlier this year. The two will now lock horns inside the octagon at UFC 298 on February 17 in Anaheim, California. The card will also feature a middleweight contest between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa.