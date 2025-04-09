UFC featherweight backs Alexander Volkanovski and Paddy Pimblett to reign supreme at UFC 314

Former UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and rising lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett are all set to enter the octagon at UFC 314 on April 12. Ahead of the event, UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has cast his predictions for the two individuals' respective fights.
In a post uploaded on his X account, 'The Miracle' picked both Volkanovski and Pimblett to emerge victorious at UFC 314. He wrote:
"I'm going with Paddy and [Volkanovski] for the win."
Check out Lerone Murphy's post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Volkanovski will lock horns with Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. The clash will headline the UFC 314 card which is set to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
The co-main event will feature a thrilling lightweight scrap between Pimblett and Michael Chandler. The card will also feature other prominent fighters like Bryce Mitchell, Yair Rodriguez, Patricio Pitbull, Dominick Reyes, Jm Miller, Darren Elkins, Chase Hooper and Dan Ige.
Jon Anik comments on Alexander Volkanovski's legacy in MMA
Alexander Volkanovski is hailed by some as arguably the greatest featherweight fighter of all time. UFC commentator Jon Anik recently weighed in on the topic ahead of 'The Great's upcoming clash against Diego Lopes at UFC 314.
During a recent interview with Mike Bohn, Anik opined that if Volkanovski manages to outclass Lopes on April 12, 'The Great' would surpass Jose Aldo as the most accomplished featherweight fighter of all time. He said:
"Beating a prime Diego Lopes right now, to regain the throne, on the backend of everything Volkanovski has done, for me, would make him, cemented as the most decorated featherweight champion of all time... If he can get by Diego Lopes, I would have a hard time arguing [for] Jose Aldo. It's gonna be interesting to see what version of Volkanovski turns up here."
Check out Jon Anik's comments below: