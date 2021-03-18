UFC featherweight Brian Ortega opens up on his relationship with Hollywood superstar Halle Berry

When Halle Berry approached Brian Ortega in 2019 about training her for the lead role in an upcoming movie, the UFC featherweight couldn't say no to the Academy award-winning actress.

Halle Berry has been a long-time UFC fan with a lifelong interest in combat sports. For her directorial debut, "Bruised", Halle Berry was ready to enhance her grappling skills under the tutelage of Brian Ortega.

In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, 'T-City' elaborated on how his relationship with the Hollywood superstar never blossomed due to their conflicting busy schedules. Despite the lack of communication, Ortega believes he can still reach out to the Hollywood superstar:

"We just ended up talking. I became the Internet Man Crush Monday, I guess. Talked a little bit, you know... she is dope but just the way our schedules and lives lined up, I just had to do my thing and she had to do her. The option is still there, the opportunity is still there, I can still talk to her and reach out to her. If she needs me in any way, shape, or form, and if I'm available, I'll be there."

Halle Berry posted her encounter with the Jiu-Jitsu wizard on Twitter in 2019 with the hashtag #ManCrushMonday:

All about this #ManCrushMonday, @BrianTcity - the #1 @UFC ranked featherweight 👊🏾! So grateful he said yes to training with me in preparation for #BruisedTheMovie, and cannot wait to share what we cook up together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bPNTggc9SM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 25, 2019

In an interview with TMZ Sports in 2019, Ortega seemed ecstatic to train with the Bond girl and teach her the fundamentals of Jiu-Jitsu. 'T-City' clarified that he only shared a professional relationship with Berry as he is well-experienced in coaching other students:

"I'm hoping this is the start of something great... after she falls in love with the art [of Jiu-Jitsu], then she'll be able to say, 'I love this s*it, let's keep going'."

Advertisement

Who is Brian Ortega fighting next?

Alexander Volkanovski, who fought and won two consecutive battles with Max Holloway for the featherweight strap, will be Brian Ortega's next opponent. The two are set to lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 260.

T-City is coming off a spectacular unanimous decision victory over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Island 6. Meanwhile, champion Volkanovski last defended his belt at UFC 251 against Holloway. Concerning his upcoming fight with the Australian, Brian Ortega is ready to leave it all inside the Octagon on March 27th:

"You don't go in there leaving some sh*t behind, you take everything with you, because you don't know what you're gonna need. We got to be ready for everything."