UFC featherweight Chase Hooper mercilessly trolls fan who criticized his fighting style on social media

UFC featherweight Chase Hooper is an exciting prospect in the division and the promotion as a whole. He made news when he became the youngest fighter to be signed by the UFC, aged 20.

In addition to his skills inside the octagon, the 21-year old is known for his likable demeanor and sense of humor. However, it appears that someone attracted the wrath of Chase Hooper on Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user insinuated that Chase Hooper had no stand-up or striking skills. The tweet aimed at Hooper read:

"When you have no standup skills..."

Hooper snapped back with a jibe of his own, saying:

"When you're a dork that hasn't done anything with their life so you cyberbully kids on the internet"

When you’re a dork that hasn’t done anything with their life so you cyberbully kids on the internet 🤭👀 https://t.co/j3Q3JGUBIx pic.twitter.com/pASt8qNAQA — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) June 24, 2021

Hooper went on to reflect that in hindsight, he probably should have just ignored the troll.

"I woke up at 5:45, checked my phone, saw this dudes tweet, and half asleep, decided that it was a good idea to start the day off this aggressively... upon further examination, probably should've just ignored him..."

I woke up at 5:45, checked my phone, saw this dudes tweet, and half asleep, decided that it was a good idea to start the day off this aggressively… upon further examination, probably should’ve just ignored him… 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) June 24, 2021

Chase Hooper's penchant for words and humor is nothing new. He famously pranked Jorge Masvidal by claiming to be Ben Askren's son.

Nice lil throw back lol. Happy Father’s Day @Benaskren 😂 https://t.co/xa2gUD98GP — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) June 20, 2021

Chase Hooper's only two losses have come in the UFC

The Washington native first grabbed eyeballs on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018, entering with a 5-0 record and bettering it to 6-0 with a unanimous decision win. Of his six wins, four were stoppages. After his victory on DWCS, Hooper was awarded a development league contract.

'The Dream' competed in three more fights before making his UFC debut at UFC 245 against Daniel Teymur. Hooper won via TKO in the first round. His next outing was at UFC 250 against Alex Caceres, which Hooper lost via unanimous decision, marking the first loss of his pro-MMA career.

Chase Hooper then beat Peter Barrett via submission at UFC 256 before suffering his second professional loss at the hands of Steven Peterson at UFC 263. The BJJ black belt now holds a record of 10-2-1, with his UFC record being 2-2.

Hooper's last bout was contested at catchweight due to Peterson missing weight. The loss seems to have hit the 21-year old hard who issued a lengthy statement on social media after the event.

