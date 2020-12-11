UFC featherweight Megan Anderson confesses suicidal thoughts and depression in strong mental health awareness post

UFC Featherweight fighter Megan Anderson has long been an advocate for mental health awareness.

She admittedly suffers from depression and anxiety issues herself, and occasionally tweets and makes social media posts on the subject.

Megan Anderson takes a stand for mental health awareness

Recently, a fan replied to one of her mental health awareness posts and called her out for being "superficial".

Megan Anderson's original post on Twitter said:

"To anyone who has had suicidal thoughts this year, thank you from the bottom of my heart for sticking around. I know things have been hard, they may still be hard, but I'm proud of you, and I am so glad you're still here."

The fan replied to this with:

"So superficial, just trying to cash in on the ongoing trend of suicidal awareness. How have my mental health affected you the least bit? Would your life change if someone committed suicide you didn't even know? Please stop making suicide awareness about yourself or yr gratitude."

Megan Anderson made it clear that she has always been vocal about the cause as it is something very personal to her. She admitted to have tried to attempt suicide before, and that she deals with suicidal thoughts because of her depression and anxiety on a regular basis.

"I have always been very open about this topic. I have attempted suicide before, and deal with depression/anxiety and suicidal ideation on a regular basis. I will continue to raise awareness when I can."

Megan Anderson on her suicide attempt and battle with mental health

The UFC Featherweight contender opened up about her suicide attempt and mental health struggles last year on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

Megan Anderson had shared that she had tried to end her life back in 2010 when she was serving in the Australian army. She was in the hospital for a week and left the armed forces soon afterwards.

Megan Anderson had also admitted to having a panic attack before her UFC Rochester fight against Felicia Spencer. She had almost withdrawn from the bout because of the situation, but fought it anyway. It was in a losing effort as Felicia Spencer submitted Anderson in the first round.

But then Anderson went on to win her next two fights against Zarah Fairn dos Santos and Norma Dumont to secure a featherweight title shot against Amanda Nunes.

"I think the more fighters that come out and talk about it, I feel like we really have a good voice to show people that it is OK to not be OK. It's OK to have these feelings or to feel this way. Just remember: You aren't the only one. And there is always somebody that will be there for you. It is never a worst-case scenario. It is never as bad as you think it is."