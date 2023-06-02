UFC's 145-pound featherweight Nathaniel Wood has issued a piece of advice for fellow MMA fighters on social media.

'The Prospect' took to Twitter to suggest other fighters to utillize the spare hours of their day to set up different sources of income apart from fighting. Wood then claimed that he himself had set up two different businesses during his spare time.

"I always wonder why fighters who aren't happy with what we are paid don't set up other sources of income. We literally have so many spare hours in the day. I've set up 2 businesses in my down time," said Wood.

Wood then proceeded to delete the post but you can see the screenshot of the deleted tweet below:

Nathaniel Wood offers business advice to MMA fighters

Nathaniel Wood has been competing in the UFC for five years now. 'The Prospect' entered the UFC with a 14-3 record that included 14 finishes (seven knockouts and five submissions).

The 29-year-old started his UFC run in June 2018 and quickly built-up a three-fight win streak in less than a year.

Wood faced his first UFC defeat in February 2020 when John Dodson knocked him out in the third round. Six months later, 'The Prospect' bounced back from the loss by defeating John Castaneda. But a few months later, Wood came up short against Casey Kenney at UFC 254 in October 2022.

After being out of action for quite some time, Wood turned things around, this time as a featherweight as he scored two back-to-back victories against Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain in 2022.

Nathaniel Wood will return to action in July

Nathaniel Wood is now scheduled to fight on the upcoming UFC London card that is set to take place on July 22. 'The Prsopect' will take on UFC veteran Andre Fili in a featherweight bout on the main card of the event.

The card will bea headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. In the co-main event, Molly McCann will lock horns against Julija Stoliarenko in a flyweight scrap.

Other exciting matchups for the UFC London card include Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz, Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barbarena, Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez and Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam.

