UFC featherweight shares one-word answer guessing what Jon Jones' "huge announcement" could possibly be

Jon Jones made his highly-anticipated return to the octagon in November as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. While he hinted at retirement leading up to the bout, he has since shared that he will continue his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

'Bones' took to social media to tease that he will be making a big announcement in the next 24 hours. He posted:

"In 24 hours, I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill"

Mixed martial arts reporter Amy Kaplan shared a screenshot of the heavyweight champion's post, asking fans:

"What do you guys think Jon Jones’ big announcement is?"

Her question led featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff to chime in with a simple one-word response, claiming:

"Crypto"

Check out Jon Jones' post and Sodiq Yusuff's response below:

While fans have speculated that the announcement could be about a clash with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, the UFC generally tends to announce such high-profile bouts on their own.

Jones appeared set to call it quits on his illustrious career following his victory over Miocic at UFC 309. However, he looks set to compete at least one more time after declining to hang up his gloves.

Cain Velasquez believes Jon Jones beats Tom Aspinall

Despite many in the mixed martial arts world seemingly writing off Jon Jones in a potential clash with Tom Aspinall, Cain Velasquez does not believe the heavyweight champion will be defeated. On The Ariel Helwani Show, the former UFC heavyweight champion was asked if he thinks the No.1-ranked heavyweight can beat 'Bones'. He responded:

"No, I don't think he does... Me just watching him, I kind of see his pattern a little bit in his striking - the way he comes in and strikes. I think Jon sees it, too. Jon, he studies, man, he does his homework. He's a master at this. He analyzes things, he studies you over and over again. I think just for that reason, he's going to know what to do so I don't think he beats Jon, no."

Check out Cain Velasquez's full comments on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall matchup below:

Jones is widely hailed as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, and much of that is due to his fight IQ. The heavyweight champion has been known to study his opponents and pick apart their weaknesses when they clash.

It is unclear when a potential matchup with Aspinall would take place. However, Velasquez believes 'Bones' will get his hand raised.

