UFC Featherweights Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell verbally agree to a fight

After his victory this month, Andre Fili has shifted his focus towards Bryce Mitchell.

Could the two Featherweight fighters eventually cross paths in the near future?

Andre Fili

UFC Featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Andre Fili have verbally agreed to a fight against each other, following their recent back-and-forth on social media.

On the back of his win over Charles Jourdain earlier in the month, Fili proceeded to call out Mitchell, who has now seemingly agreed to fight the former in October of this year.

Andre Fili took to Twitter and sent out a tweet, sarcastically asking Bryce Mitchell if he is up for a 'Bandana Print' vs 'Camo Print' fight. The latter agreed to the same and tweeted that he will meet Fili in October inside the Octagon.

Bandana print vs Camo print? @ThugnastyMMA — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 21, 2020

Here is the verbal exchange between Fili and Mitchell on Twitter:

Yup. See u in October https://t.co/tf2KKE0Zr3 — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 21, 2020

Mitchell previously told MMA Junkie that he usually likes to maintain a gap and take time between his fights, which probably explains why he is targeting a return in October.

“It takes time to improve. If you could instantly improve then anybody can just instantly jump up off their couch and get good at MMA, but it takes time. And so, I want time between fights to progress and another reason is, I have to put on a lot of weight.

I have to put on a lot of muscle because that weight cut takes the muscle and the weight off of me, so I don’t want to turnaround and fight in two months.”- Bryce Mitchell told MMA Junkie in March.

Andre Fili and Bryce Mitchell's respective runs in the UFC:

On June 13, Andre Fili beat Charles Jourdain in the Octagon via split decision. The win was his first win in the UFC since January of 2020, when he lost to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 246.

However, Fili still remains as one of the most entertaining Featherweight fighters in the business, having beaten Sheymon Moraes and Myles Jury prior to his loss against Yusuff in January.

Bryce Mitchell, on the other hand, recently defeated Charles Rosa at the UFC 249 pay-per-view and is currently undefeated in the promotion. 'Thug Nasty' currently holds wins over the likes of Matt Sayles, Bobby Moffett, and Tyler Diamond in the Octagon.