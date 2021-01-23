UFC fight channel tonight: Viewing details for UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier

UFC 257 is set to take place on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headlining the event. The pair first met in the octagon in 2014 where McGregor defeated Poirier via TKO in the first round.

The stakes are high for this fight as both the contenders are in the top five of the lightweight division rankings, and a win for either fighter could probably transpire into a title shot.

'The Notorious' is confident that he will make quick work of Poirier by knocking him out inside 60 seconds. However, according to 'The Diamond', all he needs is "one mistake" from McGregor for him to beat the Irishman.

UFC 257 features another exciting lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and promotional debutant Michael Chandler. UFC president Dana White had stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be keeping an eye on both the 155-pound fights and possibly come out of retirement if they do something spectacular.

How to watch UFC 257 from the US

To watch UFC 257, viewers in the United States are required to purchase a ESPN+ subscription, thanks to the promotion's new deal with ESPN. Starting from this year, every UFC PPV event will be broadcast on ESPN+, and the fans can buy the monthly subscription at $5.99, or the yearly subscription at $59.99.

Early prelims in the US will start from 6.30 PM ET and can be viewed with an ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscription. The prelims will commence from 8 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+, whereas, the main card will start from 10 PM ET only on ESPN+ for $69.99. Fans can also visit drive-in theaters to catch the action live for $69 per vehicle.

How to watch UFC 257 from the UK

In the United Kingdom, UFC 257 will be aired live on BT Sport Box Office. Early prelims and prelims can be viewed for free by the regular BT Sport subscribers, however, the main card will cost the viewers £19.95.

Early prelims in the UK will start from 11:30 PM GMT, prelims from 1 AM GMT (24 January), and the main card from 3 AM GMT (24 January).

How to watch UFC 257 from India

In India, viewers will not have access to catch the prelims and early prelims action. The main card will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3 from 8.30 a.m IST (24 January). UFC 257 main card can also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.