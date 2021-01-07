UFC 257 drive-in: How you can watch McGregor vs Poirier from your car!

UFC has teamed up with Encore Live, an event production company, to air the UFC 257 pay-per-view at drive-in theaters across the United States of America.

The two organizations, in alliance with Joe Hand Promotions, which distributes UFC events in bars and other commercial premises, will be making UFC's first PPV of the year accessible to everyone who wishes to catch the action live from their cars at drive-in theaters.

Early bird tickets will be sold at the price of $59 USD, whereas, the regular tickets will be sold for $69 USD, per vehicle. No vehicle is expected to accommodate more than six people.

In a first of its kind, fans will be able to watch a UFC event at drive-in theaters. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.ticketmaster.com/encore-ufc257. As of now, only early bird tickets are being sold.

UFC 257 will mark the return of Conor McGregor

UFC could have chosen no better occasion to distribute the PPV at drive-in theaters on the day when Conor McGregor will mark his return to the octagon after a year.

'The Notorious' will be challenging the No.2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a rematch. The first meeting between the two fighters took place in 2014 at UFC 178, in which McGregor cruised past Poirier via TKO in the first round.

The highly-anticipated rematch will have major title implications, since McGregor and Poirier are both coming off spectacular wins in their previous bouts. Though, a lot will depend on the future of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC, who currently stands retired.

If the Russian fighter indeed decides to call it a career - which will soon be confirmed after his imminent meeting with Dana White - it shouldn't be surprising if the UFC pursues the McGregor vs. Poirier fight with the lightweight championship on the line.

Considering McGregor's star power in the world of MMA, and the appealing storyline that he shares with Poirier, UFC 257 is likely to be a huge success. McGregor had recently claimed that his solitary bout in 2020 against Donald Cerrone generated more than 1.3 million PPV buys - highest in the year for UFC.

UFC 257 will also host an exciting bout between Dan Hooker and promotional debutant Michael Chandler. Plus, McGregor's long-time adversary Nurmagomedov will also be present at the event.

Here is the full list of fights expected to take place at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Julianna Peña vs. Sara McMann