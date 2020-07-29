The medical suspensions have been announced for this past weekend's blockbuster UFC Fight Island 3 card, and neither Robert Whittaker nor Darren Till has been handed lengthy suspensions which means that they could make a quick turnaround if they wish to do so. (h/t bjpenn.com)

Whittaker and Till clashed in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 3 and former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker ultimately managed to overcome a resilient Darren Till, now 1-1 in the UFC 185lb division, after five grueling rounds of tactical warfare inside the unforgiving structure that is the Octagon. UFC Fight Island 3 was the promotion's last event for the month of July and was held at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

Both Whittaker and Till have been handed 30-day suspensions by the UFC following last weekend's card.

Given below are the full medical suspensions for the UFC Fight Island 3 card. (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC Fight Island 3 Main Card Medical Suspensions:

Robert Whittaker defeated Darren Till by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

30 Days to Whittaker for Scalp and Nasal Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Till for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Mauricio Rua defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Advertisement

7 Days to Rua for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Nogueira for Hard bout and Left shin soreness and 21 Days No Contact

Fabricio Werdum defeated Alexander Gustafsson by Submission (Armbar, Round 1)

7 Days to Werdum for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Gustafsson for Submission and 21 Days No Contact

Carla Esparza defeated Marina Rodriguez by Unanimous Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

30 Days to Esparza for Left Eyelid Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Rodriguez for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Paul Craig defeated Gadzhimurad Antigulov by Submission (Triangle Choke, Round 1, 2:06)

30 Days to Craig for Left Eyelid Laceration and 21 Days No contact

30 Days to Antigulov for Submission and 21 Days No Contact

Alex Oliveira defeated Peter Sobotta by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7 Days to Oliveira for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Sobotta or clear Right Forearm by X-Ray and 30 Days for Left Eyelid Laceration

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Rhys McKee by TKO (Strikes, Round 1, 3:09)

7 Days to Chimaev for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to McKee due to TKO and 30 Days No Contact

UFC Fight Island 3 Undercard Medical Suspensions:

Francisco Trinaldo defeated Jai Herbert by TKO (Punches, Round 3, 1:30)

30 Days to Trinaldo due to Left Cheek Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

45 Days to Herber due to TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Jesse Ronson defeated Nicolas Dalby by Submission (RNC, Round 1, 2:48)

7 Days to Ronson for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Dalby and 21 Days No Contact

Tom Aspinall defeated Jake Collier by TKO (Punches, Round 1, 0:45)

7 Days to Aspinall for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Collier due to TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Movsar Evloev defeated Mike Grundy by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

7 Days to Evloev for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Grundy or clear by OMF – 30 Days Mandatory and 21 Days No Contact

Tanner Boser defeated Raphael Pessoa by TKO (Strikes, Round 2, 2:36)

7 Days to Boser for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Pessoa for TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Pannie Kianzad defeated Bethe Correia by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

30 Days to Kianzad for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Correia and 21 Days No Contact

Ramazan Emeev defeated Niklas Stolze by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

7 Days to Emeev for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Stolze for Mandatory Rest

Nathaniel Wood defeated John Castaneda by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

30 Days to Wood for Hard Bout – 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Castaneda for Right Eyebrow Lac. 21 Days No contact