In his return to the Octagon following the disappointing KO loss to Israel Adesanya, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker proved that he's no pushover and still one of the very best in the fight game.

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till went the distance in an intriguing main event scrap at UFC Fight Island 3 held at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi. Robert Whittaker had to dig deep for five hard-fought rounds in a tactical war that saw both men dropped, bruised, and bloodied inside the cage.

“My brain is on overload,” Whittaker said after having his hand raised in victory. “I tell you what, that fight was so stressful. Honestly, I hope the fans and everybody can appreciate it. Cause that level for me, that was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever had to fight.”

Robert Whittaker eventually got the win, but it was far from easy pickings for the former champ as one-time welterweight title contender Till showed great composure early on in the fight and hurt Whittaker everytime the Australian over-extended, looking for the kill.

A nasty elbow by Till had flattened Robert Whittaker in the first round but he managed to recover and came into his own in the following rounds. Robert Whittaker made good use of leg kicks to notch up the points throughout the fight and showed a very strong all-round game, mixing things up whenever necessary against a resilient Till.

It was good to see Robert Whittaker sport a big smile on his face following the win in the main event. While the #1 ranked middleweight is undoubtedly in the title talk conversation with this victory, he said that for now, all he wants to do is return to his family in Australia.

“Honestly, I want to go home to my babies, I want to go home to my wife,” Whittaker said.