To cap off what's been a blockbuster month of octagon action, the UFC brings to us another spectacular fight card with UFC Fight Island 3 this Saturday night, the final card on the promotion’s historic Fight Island series held at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to shake off a disappointing second-round KO loss to reigning champion Israel Adesanya in Down Under last year against former welterweight title challenger Darren Till, who made an impressive debut at middleweight by defeating top contender Kelvin Gastelum. Till will be looking to make the momentum count and push his way to the top contender spot in the 185lbs division.

In the co-main event, Brazilian UFC veterans Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will throw down in a trilogy fight that will be the ultimate fight of the latter’s career. Shogun has won the first pair of contests between the pair.

The UFC Fight Island 3 card also features several other intriguing matchups, including the heavyweight debut of former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. The Swede goes up against former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

On Friday morning, the fighters competing on the UFC Fight Island 3 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. Given below are the full weigh-in results for the card (via MMA Fighting):

UFC Fight Island 3 Main Card

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee

UFC Fight Island 3 Preliminary Card