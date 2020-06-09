UFC officially announces "Fight Island"

UFC revealed the dates and location of the Fight Island

UFC announced this on their Instagram page after months of speculation around the idea

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

After almost months of speculation, the UFC finally revealed that the fight island is for real indeed. Having come up with this concept after the United States went into absolute lockdown thus banning all sporting events, the UFC president Dana White had been adamant about building a private facility for the UFC to function.

In a recent update by the UFC, Dana White had said,

“Literally this morning I was driving to work and I was talking to Ari and Ari goes ‘how many people a day ask you where ‘Fight Island’ is?’ cause I guess people are blowing him up asking him where ‘Fight Island’ is. People are very intrigued about ‘Fight Island’ and I’m excited for it. “Right now, we’re looking at June and we’re literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month. I’m going to stay on the island for a month. I’m going to go stay there. I’ll probably be there the whole month of July."

The UFC reveals Fight Island

In an Instagram post, the company revealed an Octagon in the middle of an island with the caption, "It’s official! #UFCFightIsland is happening #InAbuDhabi! 🏝 July 11 / July 15 / July 18 / July 25"

The UFC fight island name actually drew criticism fromy Last Week Tonight's host John Oliver, who said "Look at me, Dana. Why didn’t you just call it UF-Sea? It’s perfect." Dana White even revealed that the UFC had trademarked the name, "John Oliver came out and did that piece [on Last Week Tonight] with selective facts about what we had done in Florida and all that stuff and UF-Sea,” White said when speaking to ESPN. “So I told my lawyers after that, see if the trademarks are there for ‘UFSea.’ So obviously it did and you guys know about them. I think we got it. Thanks, John Oliver. I’m not giving you a cut either."

However, turns out the UFC is not going ahead with that name but is instead sticking to this idea of UFC Figth Island.