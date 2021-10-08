UFC Fight Night 194 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch UFC Fight Night 194, also dubbed UFC Vegas 39.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 9, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a women's strawweight contest between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Jared Gooden.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez - Television and live streaming

Find out about television channels and online platforms you can use to legally watch the UFC Vegas 39 card in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions cost $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually after the price hike that took place in August.

If you are not subscribed to ESPN Plus, you can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle at $13.99 per month. It will give you access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu.

United Kingdom

The UFC Vegas 39 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, as well as on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which are cancellable at any time. Owning BT Broadband connection is not necessary in order to purchase the passes.

Long-term subscriptions can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages with the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

The Indian audience can watch the UFC Vegas 39 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

UFC @ufc Strawweight contenders step up to the main stage tomorrow 👀🇺🇸 @MackenzieDern vs 🇧🇷 @WMMARZ [ #UFCVegas39 | Tomorrow | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 2𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus Strawweight contenders step up to the main stage tomorrow 👀🇺🇸 @MackenzieDern vs 🇧🇷 @WMMARZ [ #UFCVegas39 | Tomorrow | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 2𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/4KTZWLT6KZ

