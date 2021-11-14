Watch: Belal Mohammed conveniently forgets Conor McGregor as he wrongly calls Max Holloway the first man to beat Jose Aldo

While doing his job as an analyst for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez, Belal Muhammad snubbed Conor McGregor by calling Max Holloway the first fighter to defeat Jose Aldo in the UFC.

"To be 29 years old and to be that good, to be considered the GOAT of the division that you're in, to dethrone the guy who hadn't lost in 10 years. he was the first guy to beat Jose Aldo. Nobody thought anybody could touch this guy and he did it."

UFC Lemon Man 🍋🏝 @KenTheLemon Word renowned MMA analyst Belal Muhammad simultaneously forgets that Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski exist Word renowned MMA analyst Belal Muhammad simultaneously forgets that Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski exist https://t.co/cQhw9s5UmU

In 2015, Conor McGregor handed Aldo his first loss in the UFC. At UFC 194, the Irishman knocked the Brazilian out in just 13 seconds to win the featherweight title.

When people on social media pointed out the mistake to Muhammad, he responded with the following tweet:

While the UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez broadcast was underway, Conor McGregor uploaded a post on Twitter. In the video, the Irishman can be seen laughing at Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith, both of whom were covering the event as analysts.

To nobody's surprise, 'The Notorious' later deleted the post, but you can see the video below:

'Remember the Name' responded to McGregor's deleted tweet by poking fun at the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Conor McGregor lost his last two fights to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has gone toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier a total of three times in the octagon. Their first encounter took place in September 2014. The Irishman won the contest via a first-round knockout finish.

The two faced off for the second time at UFC 257 in January 2021. This time, 'The Diamond' was much better prepared and brilliantly executed his game plan of attacking McGregor's legs with calf kicks. The damage from the kicks eventually piled up and Poirier scored a second-round TKO victory, becoming the first man to knock out McGregor in a fight.

Their third fight in July ended on a controversial note as McGregor suffered a leg injury in the closing seconds of the first round, leading to a TKO victory for the Louisiana-native.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

McGregor is currently recovering from the injury while Poirier is scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 269.

Edited by C. Naik