"The Blessed Ever" - Max Holloway reacts to record-setting UFC Fight Night scrap against Yair Rodriguez

UFC featherweight Max Holloway has reacted to his record-setting performance against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197.
Upon learning about the milestones achieved by him on November 13, 'Blessed' responded in the following manner:
"The Blesser Ever," wrote Max Holloway.
With his performance at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez, the Hawaiian became the first fighter to land a whopping total of 3,000 strikes during his stint in the UFC.
In the five-round main event, 'Blessed' broke his own record of most takedowns scored in a fight. Holloway managed to take 'El Pantera' down to the mat a total of three times.
Holloway is also the only UFC athlete to have competed in at least 25 bouts and to never be knocked down once.
Holloway and Rodriguez went to war on November 13. Both fighters stayed competitive throughout the 25-minute fight that ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'Blessed'. The three judges scored the contest 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of the Hawaiian.
The two fighters received a bonus of $50,000 as their bout was also declared the 'Fight of the Night'.
Max Holloway is on a two-fight win streak
After suffering two back-to-back losses against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway turned things around in 2021. 'Blessed' scored two impressive wins this year - the first against Calvin Kattar in January and the second against Yair Rodriguez in November.
With the two wins, the Hawaiian has made a solid case for himself to be next in line for a title shot. But it appears that's not the only path that the 29-year-old is interested in.
Speaking in the post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Holloway said that he has a lot of options for his next fight.
"I got a win over the 155-pound champion [Charles Oliveira], I got [Alexander Volkanovski] and stuff, I'm on a short list for Conor McGregor... we're ready whenever," said Max Holloway.
ALSO READArticle Continues below