"This fight is awesome" - Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Francis Ngannou and others react to the striking war between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez took each other to their limits in the UFC Vegas 42 main event on Saturday.
Holloway eventually claimed a unanimous decision victory (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, Rodriguez certainly shone on his return from a two-year hiatus as well. The MMA world lauded both fighters for their impressive performances.
The likes of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou, interim bantamweight champ Petr Yan and lightweight contender Islam Makhachev were the first to react.
Most of them praised 'Blessed' and 'El Pantera' for their striking prowess and durability inside the octagon during the main event.
Here's how fellow MMA stars reacted to the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC Vegas 42 headliner:
Max Holloway will most likely receive the next shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski
Several MMA fans and pundits felt Max Holloway defeated Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 251 last July. However, the bout ended in a split decision that fell in the Australian champion's favor.
Volkanovski also beat Holloway the first time the pair met. Their clash at UFC 245 in December 2019 ended in a unanimous decision triumph for 'The Great.
Both Volkanovski and UFC president Dana White have stressed in the past that the winner of the Holloway vs. Rodriguez encounter deserved the next title shot in the 145-pound weight class.
Now that 'Blessed' has won the fight, it's still unclear if he wants to fight for the belt next and complete his trilogy with 'The Great'.
During his post-fight octagon interview with commentator Michael Bisping, Max Holloway said he doesn't mind who he squares off against next, be it Volkanovski, Conor McGregor or anyone else.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Holloway and McGregor fought way back in August 2013. 'The Notorious' won the contest via unanimous decision. Now Holloway seems determined to level his score with the Irishman and make a big payday in the process.