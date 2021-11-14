×
"This fight is awesome" - Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Francis Ngannou and others react to the striking war between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez

UFC featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez (left) and Max Holloway (right) in action at the UFC Apex [Image Credit: @ufc on Instagram]
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 14, 2021 06:18 AM IST
News

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez took each other to their limits in the UFC Vegas 42 main event on Saturday.

Holloway eventually claimed a unanimous decision victory (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, Rodriguez certainly shone on his return from a two-year hiatus as well. The MMA world lauded both fighters for their impressive performances.

The likes of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou, interim bantamweight champ Petr Yan and lightweight contender Islam Makhachev were the first to react.

Most of them praised 'Blessed' and 'El Pantera' for their striking prowess and durability inside the octagon during the main event.

Here's how fellow MMA stars reacted to the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC Vegas 42 headliner:

This fight is awesome 🤩#UFCVegas42
Great fight!! Very competitive…well done lads 👏 #UFCVegas42
Max inside 4 rounds #UFCVegas42
Master of sport in boxing 🤫
Kicks are great and all but they use significantly more energy. Can Yair keep it up? We know max can! #UFCVegas42
We are about to witness some crazy shit#UFCVegas42
What a round for @BlessedMMA wow! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
WHAT A FIGHT
Massive first round, close one 🤷‍♂️, liking the little push max is using #UFCVegas42
Yair Rodriguez right now . “I’m fighting for life” (R Kelly voice) 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/mia7ioh4Qb

Max Holloway will most likely receive the next shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

Several MMA fans and pundits felt Max Holloway defeated Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 251 last July. However, the bout ended in a split decision that fell in the Australian champion's favor.

Volkanovski also beat Holloway the first time the pair met. Their clash at UFC 245 in December 2019 ended in a unanimous decision triumph for 'The Great.

Max Holloway defeated Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch as per the Global Scorecard.Winning dominant rounds should carry more weight than winning razor close rounds and that's what you see in this data.#UFCVegas42 https://t.co/zRO7zSyMDn

Both Volkanovski and UFC president Dana White have stressed in the past that the winner of the Holloway vs. Rodriguez encounter deserved the next title shot in the 145-pound weight class.

Now that 'Blessed' has won the fight, it's still unclear if he wants to fight for the belt next and complete his trilogy with 'The Great'.

"If you want to be the best you got to beat the best, and the best is Blessed baby!" 🐐Winner by unanimous decision, MAX HOLLOWAY!!! 🥊An incredible fight, and great respect from Max to Yair "This guy is a freekin warrior!" 🤝#UFCVegas42 https://t.co/jD96WbgdGZ

During his post-fight octagon interview with commentator Michael Bisping, Max Holloway said he doesn't mind who he squares off against next, be it Volkanovski, Conor McGregor or anyone else.

Holloway and McGregor fought way back in August 2013. 'The Notorious' won the contest via unanimous decision. Now Holloway seems determined to level his score with the Irishman and make a big payday in the process.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
