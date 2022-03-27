Looks like he’s from Dagestan - Ali Abdelaziz, Francis Ngannou, and others react to Marc Diakiese's dominant ground game at UFC Columbus

Marc Diakiese put his wrestling on display in his latest win against Viacheslav Borshchev in the main card opener of UFC Columbus.

The lightweight standout came in with a game plan of out-grappling Borshchev, who is mainly a striker. 'Slava Claus' did an excellent job defending against Diakiese's takedowns early on, but the Congolese-born fighter kept on pressing until he shifted the fight to the ground.

Rounds two and three also belonged to Diakiese. 'Bonecrusher' scored emphatic takedowns to begin both rounds, while Borshchev had no answer. On the mat, the 29-year-old attacked with ground-and-pound or focused on keeping a dominant position.

The win ended a two-fight slump for 'The Bonecrusher', elevating his record to 15-5. He returned to the win column after consecutive losses to Rafael Alves and Rafael Fiziev.

On top of that, his dominant performance caught the attention of his fellow UFC fighters, who commended his improvement.

UFC fighters react to Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz was apparently impressed with Marc Diakiese's performance. Abdelaziz, who represents the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, was quick to applaud Diakiese' most recent display inside the octagon.

As per the CEO of Dominance MMA, the 29-year-old looked like he was from Dagestan, Russia – home of some of the most dominant wrestlers in MMA today. Abdelaziz wrote:

Check out the post below:

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he's happy to see Diakiese finally get a victory after a nearly three-year winless drought. Like Diakiese, Ngannou showcased tremendous improvement in the wrestling department during his most recent fight.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou 🏾

Good to see you in the Win column brother !!! Congratulations @Marc_Diakiese on your performanceGood to see you in the Win column brother !!! Congratulations @Marc_Diakiese on your performance 👏🏾 🙌Good to see you in the Win column brother !!!

Meanwhile, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling admitted that he didn't expect Diakiese to bust out some takedowns. 'Funk Master' said he tuned into the fight anticipating a stand-up war, but was blown away by Diakiese's grappling.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA #Sinister! #UFCColumbus When you thought you were gonna get a stand up brawl, but instead one guy dominates the grappling for 13 minutes! When you thought you were gonna get a stand up brawl, but instead one guy dominates the grappling for 13 minutes! 😁 #Sinister! #UFCColumbus

Diakiese also received praise from lightweight superstar Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' pointed out that Diakiese's "ground game is underrated." The Louisiana native also revealed that he always knew how good 'The Bonecrusher' was when they trained together.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier His ground game is underrated, we used to train a lot together a few years ago. Congrats on the W bro His ground game is underrated, we used to train a lot together a few years ago. Congrats on the W bro

Meanwhile, MMA journalists Aaron Bronsteter and Nolan King hopped on Twitter to chime in with their thoughts. They appeared to be impressed by Diakiese.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter 30-27



Diakiese wrapped up Slava Claus like a Christmas present. 30-27Diakiese wrapped up Slava Claus like a Christmas present.

