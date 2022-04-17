"Wrestling, wrestling, wrestling" - Aljamain Sterling, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo, and other UFC fighters react to Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad kept his unbeaten streak alive by avenging his loss to Vicente Luque in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 at the UFC Apex in the fight capital of the world.

Muhammad outworked Luque for five rounds to score a unanimous decision that read 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47. The Chicago native has now amassed seven victories and one no-contest in his last eight outings.

At the end of the day, it was Muhammad's wrestling that made all the difference. Luque took on the role of the aggressor while Muhammad backpedaled, looking for countershots. However, Muhammad's five takedowns throughout the fight sealed the win for the 33-year-old.

Check out how the pros reacted to the all-important main event bout between Muhammad and Luque below.

UFC fighters react to Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2

Fresh off his successful defense of the UFC bantamweight title, Aljmain Sterling appears to have enjoyed the action. 'Funk Master' emphasized how wrestling can make all the difference in a fight. The champ, of course, retained his crown at UFC 273 by outwrestling Petr Yan in rounds two and three of their unification bout.

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo defended Belal Muhammad from his detractors. 'Remember the Name' usually gets criticized for what many perceive as a "boring" style, but Cejudo pointed out that Muhammad deserves credit for implementing an effective game plan.

Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje commended Muhammad for avenging his loss to Vicente Luque. 'The Highlight' expressed his admiration for Belal Muhammad's "display of courage."

Meanwhile, welterweight contender Michael Chiesa chimed in with a light-hearted comment. He jokingly said Luque was a victim of the "Chiesa curse." For context, Luque defeated Chiesa when they fought at UFC 265 last year.

Brian 'Boom' Kelleher apparently cashed out on a bet he placed on Muhammad. The American seemingly thanked Muhammad for helping him secure a payout.

Former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis congratulated his friend after the huge win. He was apparently present in the arena to support Muhammad.

Finally, Paul Felder, Mike Perry, Dan Ige, and Marlon 'Chito' Vera extended their congratulatory messages to the welterweight standout. They hopped on social media to heap praise on Muhammad.

