"She really helped me a lot" - Ariane Lipski discusses training with Amanda Nunes in preparation for her upcoming fight

Ariane Lipski is currently preparing for her upcoming bout against Mandy Bohm. The fight will take place this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann.

In the build-up to Saturday's event, Lipski has been training at American Top Team (ATT). She's made sure to take full advantage of the gym's huge roster of talented sparring partners.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Ariane Lipski revealed that she'd been working with two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

"I had the honor to train with the champ-champ Amanda Nunes. She really helped me a lot. I mean, we drilled once but she's always... She's always been there, watching my training and saying, 'you could do this, maybe this could help.' Showed me some positions. So it's been amazing being there."

Ariane Lipski also stated that she'd spent time working with Nina Nunes, who is the wife of the 'Lioness'.

"In the end of my training camp I started sparring Nina. Nina Nunes, Ansaroff. She helped me a lot, you know, simulate the game from men. She really helped me a lot."

Ariane Lipski breaks down how she sees her fight with Mandy Bohm playing out

Ariane Lipski went on to discuss how she intends on putting her work at ATT to good use against Bohm.

When asked what her gameplan for the fight would be, 'The Queen of Violence' told Sportskeeda:

"I mean, I'm a striker. What I really, really want, you know, is to strike. To show my striking. I have a lot of combos and combinations to show because this is what I really like to do. But it's MMA, you have to be prepared for everything. Like I say, Antonina (Shevchenko) got me surprised. I won't let it happen anymore."

Lipski referenced a previous fight against Antonina Shevchenko. Despite typically being a striker, the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian outwrestled Lipski, who had approached the fight thinking they would be exchanging on the feet for 15 minutes.

Lipski's upcoming opponent, Mandy Bohm, is a UFC newcomer who has previously competed for organizations such as Bellator MMA. She has a variety of different wins on her record, having won via submission, KO/TKO and decisions in the past.

Lipski is wise to keep her mindset open to the fact that the fight could end up anywhere over the course of three five-minute rounds.

You can check out our full interview with Ariane Lipski below:

