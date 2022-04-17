"Big mouth Karen" - Belal Muhammad calls out Colby Covington following UFC Fight Night win over Vicente Luque

After his impressive outing at UFC Vegas 51, Belal Muhammad called out Colby Covington for a fight.

'Remember the Name' put on a dominant performance against Vicente Luque in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad and scored a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in the 33-year-old's favor.

In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Muhammad named Covington as the fighter he would like to face next.

"Let me get the big mouth Karen, Colby Covington. He was out here calling out 55-ers. Come and fight a real 70-pounder, you coward. I'm a real 170-pounder, I'm winning fights. I'm not [Jorge] Masvidal off two losses. I'm not [Tyron] Woodley off five losses. I'm 'Bully B' off of seven wins. Come and fight a real challenge, coward," said Belal Muhammad.

Watch Belal Muhammad's post-fight octagon interview below:

The "calling out 55-ers" phrase referred to Chaos' callout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 272. After scoring a dominant decision victory over Jorge Masvidal, Covington challenged 'The Diamond', who competes in the lightweight division of the UFC, for a scrap.

Watch Covington's callout of Poirier below:

Belal Muhammad has called out Colby Covington on multiple occasions

UFC Vegas 51 was not the first time Belal Muhammad asked for a fight against Colby Covington. The 33-year-old has called out 'Chaos' for some time now - on social media and during interviews.

In December 2021, Muhammad interviewed with MMA Junkie, where he claimed that he had wanted to fight Covington for years.

"Yeah, honestly, I would really want that fight. I have been calling out for that guy [Colby Covington] for like 10 years, before he became a title contender. Before he got ranked, I wanted to fight him just because stylistically I like that matchup. And then now I just want to fight him because I hate him. Like his trash talk and the stuff he says is so stupid. And he deserves to get slapped. I want to be the guy that does the slapping."

UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in a fight between Khamzat Chiamev and Covington. So, it remains to be seen whether 'Remember The Name' will be granted his wish by the UFC or not.

Watch Belal Muhammad's interview with MMA Junkie below:

