UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic featured an important light heavyweight contest between Aleksandar Rakic and former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz.

The co-main event was another light heavyweight matchup between Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba.

Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Ribas delivered a thrilling back-and-forth bout at UFC Vegas 54 and rightfully earned the 'Fight of the Night' honor. The two fighters were rewarded with a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

UFC @ufc



Congratulations are in order for Walking away with that extra 50k 🤑Congratulations are in order for @Superman_Spann & Manuel Torres! #UFCVegas54 Walking away with that extra 50k 🤑Congratulations are in order for @Superman_Spann & Manuel Torres! #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/wZ111Ib6mm

Ryan Spann and Manuel Torres gave spectacular performances at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic and scored highlight-reel worthy finishes. They both received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 each.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic ended with a TKO victory for the former champion

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic collided in a five-round main event on May 14. The former champion scored a TKO victory in the third round as Rakic suffered a leg injury, rendering him unable to compete.

The co-main event was an exciting scrap between Ion Cutelaba and Ryan Spann. 'Superman' made quick work of Cutelaba and finished him with a guillotine choke in the first round.

Davey Grant and Louis Smolka got matched up for a bantamweight fight on the main card of UFC Vegas 54. In an entertaining fight, Grant scored a knockout finish in the third round.

Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Ribas squared off to get one step closer to a shot at UFC gold. The fight was a highly-competitive affair that ended in a split decision victory for 'Blonde Fighter'. The three judges scored the fight 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of Chookagian.

A lightweight matchup between Frank Camacho and UFC debutant Manuel Torres also took place at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic. Torres delivered an impressive performance as he knocked out his opponent in the opening round of the fight.

The main card of UFC Vegas 54 opened with a flyweight contest between Jake Hadley and Allan Nascimento. The Brazilian outclassed his opponent for 15 minutes and scored a decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Nascimento.

Edited by David Andrew