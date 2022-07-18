UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight week schedule, full card, predictions, and betting odds

The UFC returns to the United Kingdom this weekend with a heavily stacked card that promises to be a treat for fans across the globe. UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall is set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 23.

The much-anticipated event will be headlined by a crucial heavyweight encounter between contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Blaydes and Aspinall are currently ranked No. 4 and No. 6 in the heavyweight division, respectively. The winner of this fight is likely to find himself in the title picture down the line.

The co-main event features an intriguing middleweight battle between contenders Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

Pre-fight media-day interactions with the UFC fighters is likely to take place on Wednesday, July 20 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are likely to take place on Friday, July 22, and can be seen live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for UFC's events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

UFC London main card

Check out the full card and betting odds for UFC London below:

(Heavyweight) Curtis Blaydes +115 vs. Tom Aspinall -135 [favorite]

(Middleweight) Jack Hermansson +100 vs. Chris Curtis -120 [favorite]

(Lightweight) Paddy Pimblett -250 [favorite] vs. Jordan Leavitt +210

(Light heavyweight) Nikita Krylov -190 [favorite] vs. Alexander Gustafsson +160

(Women's flyweight) Molly McCann -380 [favorite] vs. Hannah Goldy [+310]

(Light heavyweight) Paul Craig +130 vs. Volkan Oezdemir -150 [favorite]

Preliminary card

(Lightweight) Marc Diakiese -305 [favorite] vs. Damir Hadžović +255

(Featherweight) Nathaniel Wood -450 [favorite] vs. Charles Rosa +360

(Featherweight) Makwan Amirkhani +175 vs. Jonathan Pearce -205 [favorite]

(Flyweight) Muhammad Mokaev -460 [favorite] vs. Charles Johnson +370

(Lightweight) Jai Herbert -280 [favorite] vs. Kyle Nelson +235

(Women's flyweight) Victoria Leonardo +135 vs. Mandy Böhm -155 [favorite]

(Welterweight) Cláudio Silva +225 vs. Nicolas Dalby -265 [favorite]

Main card predictions for UFC London

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

This will be a classic stylistic matchup between a prolific striker and an expert grappler.

Paul Craig is known for coming back from the jaws of defeat and pulling off incredible victories. Back in 2018, after getting dominated for most of the fight, Craig picked up an incredible submission win against Magomed Ankalaev with just one second remaining in the fight.

Even in his last fight, Craig picked up a first-round submission win after being outstruck for most of the round. In Volkan, Craig will be going up against a prolific striker with a solid takedown defense. Although Volkan has lost his last two fights, he's still a force to be reckoned with.

If Craig fails to take the fight to the ground, chances are that he will be lit up with strikes and subsequently put to sleep by the Swiss fighter.

Verdict - Volkan Oezdemir (winner)

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

This one is likely to be a tightly contested bout between two solid strikers. While McCann is the better and more aggressive striker of the two, Goldy is incredibly strong and can hold her own against 'Meatball.'

Having said that, McCann has better stamina and can push the pace with precise striking for the entire fight. With momentum on her side following her incredible spinning back elbow finish against Luana Carolina back in March, McCann is once again likely to clinch this one in front of her compatriots at the O2 Arena in London.

Verdict - Molly McCann (winner)

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Both Krylov and Gustafsson will be looking to get back to winning ways at UFC London. While Krylov lost a fight he was initially dominating against Paul Craig back in March, Gustafsson is currently on a three-fight losing skid inside the octagon.

The Swede has also been out of action for almost two years following his defeat against Fabricio Werdum back in 2020. Krylov is a submission specialist and is likely to dominate the fight if it goes to the ground.

While Gustafsson has a solid takedown defense and is likely to outstrike Krylov on the feet, ring rust could be a big factor in this fight. In the past, we've seen fighters struggle to find their rhythm after a lengthy absence from the sport and that could be the case for Gustafsson this weekend.

Krylov's ability to take a hit and his grappling skills are likely to get him past Gustafsson.

Verdict - Nikita Krylov (winner)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

'The Baddy' faces his toughest challenge in the octagon thus far this weekend at UFC London. Leavitt might not be one of the best strikers in the game but his grappling is exceptional. If Pimblett gets taken down early, it may be a rough night for him in front of his compatriots. Leavitt has also never been knocked out in his career thus far.

However, expect Pimblett to display a solid takedown defense and Leavitt to face some difficulty in taking him down. Leavitt will have problems setting up perfect takedowns because of the holes in his striking game.

While Pimblett also leaves himself vulnerable in the striking department at times, he has a good chin on him. The Englishman will likely outstrike Leavitt throughout the fight, and if he manages to avoid getting taken down, it could be a comfortable decision win for him.

Verdict - Paddy Pimblett (winner)

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson are currently on opposite ends of the spectrum as far as their UFC careers are concerned. Hermansson has lost three out of his last five fights inside the octagon, while Curtis is currently on an eight-fight winning streak.

He will have the opportunity to break into the middleweight rankings by picking up what would be the biggest win of his career so far. However, he is stepping in on short notice to fight Hermansson, who was initially set to co-headline the event with Darren Till.

Hermansson is known for his grappling chops, but Curtis has a perfect 100% takedown defense thus far, which means taking the fight to the canvas won't be an easy task for the Swede. On the feet, Curtis' striking is likely to prove to be too much for Hermansson to handle.

Given their recent form, Curtis is likely to pick up a statement-making win this weekend.

Verdict - Chris Curtis (winner)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Both Blaydes and Aspinall are well-rounded fighters. While Blaydes is primarily a grappler, his knockout win over Chris Daukaus in his last fight speaks volumes about his ability to strike. Aspinall, on the other hand, is a prolific striker who is also adept at grappling.

In his last fight against Volkov, who is a world-class kickboxer, Aspinall resorted to grappling and picked up an impressive submission win. He also happens to have a perfect 100% takedown defense and has finished all the fights that he's won so far.

Although this one is too close to call, Aspinall is the better rounded fighter between the two and is likely to prove the same in front of his compatriots at UFC London this weekend.

Verdict - Tom Aspinall (winner)

