UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus took place on March 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus were the main attractions of the event as the two heavyweights traded leather in a five-round contest.

Blaydes and Chris Gutierrez delivered jaw-dropping finishes on the night and were thus picked as the winners for the 'Performance of the Night' award. They both took home a bonus of $50,000 each.

Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena blew the roof off the Nationwide Arena and delivered a slugfest at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. The two were deservedly awarded a 'Fight of the Night' bonus and received a cheque of $50,000 each for their efforts.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus ended with a knockout victory for 'Razor'

Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus headlined UFC Fight Night 205 in a five-round fight. 'Razor' scored a spectacular knockout victory over Daukaus in the second-round of the fight.

The co-main event was a flyweight bout between Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso. The fight was a short-lived affair as Grasso submitted 'Jojo' via a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena got matched up for a three-round welterweight bout on the main card of the event. The two welterweights put on a thrilling back-and-forth contest. In the end, 'Bam Bam' took home the win via split decision.

Top flyweight contenders Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France went toe-to-toe at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. 'Don't Blink' delivered an impressive performance and took home the victory via unanimous decision.

UFC veteran Neil Magny took on Max Griffin in a welterweight bout on March 26. The fight was a close affair that ended with a split decision victory for 'The Haitian Sensation'. With the victory, Magny tied the UFC record for the most wins (19) in the welterweight division of the promotion.

The main card for UFC Fight Night 205 started with a lightweight scrap between Marc Diakiese and Viacheslav Borshchev. 'Bonecrusher' used his grappling skills to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

