"That's where heart, grit, and desire comes in" - Chael Sonnen picks his winner for Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Chael Sonnen has picked Curtis Blaydes to emerge victorious in his showdown against Chris Daukaus this weekend.

Speaking on an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' chose Blaydes to win on Saturday, touching upon the adversities the Illinois native has dealt with throughout his promotional career:

"I have seen progressions by Curtis [Blaydes]. I now know in light of actually being tested, with actual money and actual contracts that this is where he wants to be. That's powerful. It's an intangible, not all about the punches and the kicks, that's where heart, grit, and desire comes in. I'm picking Curtis Blaydes."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Blaydes vs. Daukaus on his YouTube channel below:

Curtis Blaydes will main event the upcoming Fight Night opposite Chris Daukaus this weekend in a battle of top heavyweights. Both fighters will have the opportunity to insert themselves into title contention with a convincing win.

Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus' recent form

The upcoming UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus event will be a huge platform for both fighters to prove that they are better than they have looked in their recent UFC outings.

The No.4-ranked contender Blaydes (15-3) appeared destined for a title shot before he suffered a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in February 2021.

While 'Razor' was able to bounce back from his loss, he didn't look impressive in his follow-up performance in September 2021, where he outpointed Jairzinho Rozenstruik. If Blaydes is able to score an impressive win on Saturday, he could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

Watch Blaydes vs. Daukaus fight preview below:

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-4) is coming off one of his biggest career losses against arguably the hardest hitter in the division in Derrick Lewis. However, the former Philadelphia police officer has the opportunity to rebuild momentum and re-establish himself as one of the top contenders. If Daukaus can manage to pull off a big upset this weekend, another victory could see him right in the mix at the top of the weight class.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus is set to go down this Saturday, March 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Edited by Aziel Karthak