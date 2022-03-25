UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - March 26, 2022: Know the prelim fighters

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus will be the next Fight Night effort from the promotional juggernaut. The event will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

At the top of the main card, No. 4-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes will meet No. 9-ranked Chris Daukaus. The two powerhouses will look to notch up an impressive win over the other for a position as the next potential title challenger.

Taking the co-main spot at UFC Fight Night in Columbus will be an action-packed women’s flyweight showdown between Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with intriguing matchups. Read about the preliminary card, which is set to kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, below.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's event:

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

Watch the promo for the fight card below:

Neil Magny

Neil Magny (25-8) will be returning to the octagon after beating Geoff Neal to a unanimous decision last May. 'The Haitian Sensation' is 4-1 in his last five appearances. While he has been angling for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev for some time, this UFC Fight Night is a good chance to get a strong finish and climb the rankings.

Max Griffin

Max Griffin (18-8) is currently on a three-fight win streak in the promotion. His most recent win came via unanimous decision over Carlos Condit last July.

Sara McMann

Sara McMann (12-6) last competed in the UFC over a year ago, where she suffered a submission defeat against the now-bantamweight women's champion Julianna Pena. As she hopes to get back in the win column, she is tested against a streaking Karol Rosa.

Karol Rosa

Karol Rosa (15-3) is one of the hottest prospects in the women's bantamweight division, holding six straight victories. The Brazilian is yet to taste defeat under the UFC banner.

Chris Gutierrez

Since losing his promotional debut match in 2018, Chris Gutierrez (17-4) has been unbeaten in his last six bouts, one of which was a draw against Cody Durden in August 2020.

Danaa Batgerel

Like his opponent, Danaa Batgerel (10-2) also dropped his UFC debut match but has since rattled off three consecutive victories. Interestingly, all of those wins have come via first-round finishes.

Aliaskhab Khizriev

A product of Dana White's contender series, Aliaskhab Khizriev is an undefeated fighter with a perfect 13-0 record. His last two wins have come via a finish inside the first round.

Denis Tiuliulin

Denis Tiuliulin (9-5) will be making his UFC debut after coming off an impressive first-round finish of Juscelino Ferreira Caetano in his last bout in March 2021.

Jennifer Maia

Jennifer Maia (19-8) has alternated losses and wins through her last five UFC outings. Her unanimous decision loss against Katlyn Chookagian was her most recent defeat in January 2022.

Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot (8-1) sees UFC Fight Night as an opportunity to extend her UFC record to 4-0. 'The Beast' closed her first two UFC fights with a TKO under two rounds, though her most recent win over Mayra Bueno Silva came via unanimous decision.

Matheus Nicolau

Matheus Nicolau (17-2) is coming off four straight victories. His last win came over Tim Elliott in October 2021.

David Dvorak

David Dvorak (20-3) returns to the octagon at UFC Fight Night this weekend, hoping to continue his unbeaten promotional run. Dvorak has scored three consecutive victories in his last three appearances since joining the UFC back in March 2020. Nicknamed 'The Undertaker', the 29-year-old fighter has a tough challenge in Matheus Nicolau.

Luis Saldana

Luis Saldana (15-7) was on a five-fight win streak before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Austin Lingo last August. His most recent loss makes him 1-1 in the promotion.

Bruno Souza

Bruno Souza (10-2) dropped his UFC debut to Melsik Baghdasaryan via unanimous decision in November 2021. Before that loss, 'The Tiger' was on a ten-fight winning streak. The upcoming UFC Fight Night event presents a huge opportunity for Souza to bounce back against an opponent who is 1-1 under the UFC banner.

