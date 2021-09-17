What happened in Carlos Condit's last fight?

In Carlos Condit's last UFC fight, he suffered a unanimous decision loss (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) at the hands of Max Griffin. 'The Natural Born Killer' had locked horns with Griffin at UFC 264 in the event's featured preliminary bout.

Griffin came out aggressively from the get-go as he landed stinging leg kicks on Condit, which derailed his momentum early on. 'Pain' continued to push the fight's pace and caught Condit with a clean punch that secured him a knockdown. However, Condit was able to survive the rest of the round.

In the second frame, the former interim welterweight champion used his poise and precision to land punches of his own, ultimately forcing an aggressive Griffin to retreat.

Griffin and Condit came out firing on all cylinders in the third round. Both men knew the next five minutes would decide the outcome of the fight, and they left no stone unturned in their effort to finish each other.

Griffin was able to outbox Condit as he connected a string of shots that startled his 37-year-old opponent. After an entertaining 15-minute battle, all three judges scored the contest in Griffin's favor. 'Pain' was all praise for Carlos Condit following his third consecutive victory in the UFC.

“What a great guy. I used to look up to him, I still do. I had to let him know I was here. I think I dropped him in the first. He’s one of the best in the world, a legend" said Griffin in his post-fight interview.

Carlos Condit announces his retirement from MMA

Carlos Condit announced his retirement from MMA earlier today, as reported by MMA Fighting. Having made his promotional debut in April 2009, Condit's UFC stint lasted well over 12 years.

Guilherme Cruz @guicruzzz Former UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit has retired from MMA, sources told me. Condit's manager Malki Kawa confirmed the news to my colleague @DamonMartin . Story coming to @MMAFighting

After his four-fight win streak in the company, Condit was offered a shot at the interim welterweight title opposite Nick Diaz. He defeated the Stockton native via unanimous decision, thus setting up a unification bout against Georges St-Pierre. Although he lost the fight, he was rewarded with the Fight of the Night bonus.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Feb4.2012



7 years ago today,



Carlos Condit def. Nick Diaz to become the Interim UFC Welterweight Champion.

Condit once again earned a title shot in 2016. Taking on then welterweight champ Robbie Lawler, 'The Natural Born Killer' lost the fight via a controversial split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).

Also Read

Carlos Condit then lost four of his next fights. After almost a two-year hiatus, he returned to the octagon in October 2020 against Court McGee, whom he defeated comfortably.

He challenged Matt Brown in a battle of veterans and came out on top via unanimous decision before losing his next fight to Max Griffin.

Edited by Avinash Tewari