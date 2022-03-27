UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Prelims card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus was an exciting card hosted at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The night's main event featured a clash between ranked heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.

Blaydes saw a four-fight winning streak snapped by a brutal knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in February last year but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik half a year later at UFC 266.

Chris Daukaus rose to contender status with three consecutive knockout wins to begin his UFC journey. Daukaus was then handed a significant step-up in competition and was humbled by Derrick Lewis with a first-round knockout in December last year.

The prelims card at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus also witnessed some action-packed performances. Women's bantamweight veteran Sara McMann welcomed surging prospect Karol Rosa in a featured prelims bout. While McMann had gone 1-3 in her last four UFC outings, Rosa went in riding a six-fight winning streak.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus prelims results

Sara McMann def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chris Gutierrez def. Danaa Batgerel Danaa via TKO (2:34 of Round 2)

Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Denis Tiuliulin via submission (1:58 of Round 2)

Manon Fiorot def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matheus Nicolau def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Luis Saldana def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus highlights

Sara McMann used a wrestling-heavy approach to walk away with a decision win over Karol Rosa.

Upcoming bantamweight prospects Chris Gutierrez and Danaa Batgerel looked to continue their good runs when they met at the UFC Columbus prelims. Gutierrez scored a highlight-reel knockout via a spinning back fist in the second round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol @CGutierrezMMA mantiene su invicto derrotando a Batgerel Danaa por la vía del TKO #UFCColumbus mantiene su invicto derrotando a Batgerel Danaa por la vía del TKO 🇨🇴 @CGutierrezMMA 🇬🇹 mantiene su invicto derrotando a Batgerel Danaa por la vía del TKO💥 #UFCColumbus https://t.co/McSNVslBzH

The prelims card saw a matchup between middleweight debutants Aliaskhab Khizriev and Denis Tiuliulin. Khizriev bettered his unblemished record to 14-0 with a second-round submission win.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Aliaskhab Khizriev moves to 14-0 and goes straight over to mean mug The Count! JUST THAT QUICK!Aliaskhab Khizriev moves to 14-0 and goes straight over to mean mug The Count! #UFCColumbus JUST THAT QUICK! 😳Aliaskhab Khizriev moves to 14-0 and goes straight over to mean mug The Count! #UFCColumbus https://t.co/0l7kSX5ltU

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCColumbus Aliaskhab Khizriev logra vencer a Denis Tiuliulin por la vía de la sumisión Aliaskhab Khizriev logra vencer a Denis Tiuliulin por la vía de la sumisión🔥 #UFCColumbus https://t.co/MFkAy8nZIa

Women's flyweight veteran Jennifer Maia welcomed surging prospect Manon Fiorot on the prelims card. In a dominant showing, Fiorot outclassed Maia over three rounds to score a unanimous decision win.

Edited by Avinash Tewari