UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus - Prelims card results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus was an exciting card hosted at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The night's main event featured a clash between ranked heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.
Blaydes saw a four-fight winning streak snapped by a brutal knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in February last year but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik half a year later at UFC 266.
Chris Daukaus rose to contender status with three consecutive knockout wins to begin his UFC journey. Daukaus was then handed a significant step-up in competition and was humbled by Derrick Lewis with a first-round knockout in December last year.
The prelims card at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus also witnessed some action-packed performances. Women's bantamweight veteran Sara McMann welcomed surging prospect Karol Rosa in a featured prelims bout. While McMann had gone 1-3 in her last four UFC outings, Rosa went in riding a six-fight winning streak.
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus prelims results
Sara McMann def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Chris Gutierrez def. Danaa Batgerel Danaa via TKO (2:34 of Round 2)
Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Denis Tiuliulin via submission (1:58 of Round 2)
Manon Fiorot def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Matheus Nicolau def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Luis Saldana def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus highlights
Sara McMann used a wrestling-heavy approach to walk away with a decision win over Karol Rosa.
Upcoming bantamweight prospects Chris Gutierrez and Danaa Batgerel looked to continue their good runs when they met at the UFC Columbus prelims. Gutierrez scored a highlight-reel knockout via a spinning back fist in the second round.
The prelims card saw a matchup between middleweight debutants Aliaskhab Khizriev and Denis Tiuliulin. Khizriev bettered his unblemished record to 14-0 with a second-round submission win.
Women's flyweight veteran Jennifer Maia welcomed surging prospect Manon Fiorot on the prelims card. In a dominant showing, Fiorot outclassed Maia over three rounds to score a unanimous decision win.