UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus closed out 2021 in style for the world's premier MMA organization. Heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus locked horns in the main event.

Lewis was looking to bounce back and return to winning ways following his loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. 'The Black Beast' was completely outclassed by Gane on the night.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus came into this bout riding a four-fight winning streak that included three bonus winning performances. Daukaus' impressive run includes first-round KO/TKO finishes against Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento and Aleksei Oleinik. In his most recent outing, Daukaus knocked out Shamil Abdurakhimov to break into the top 10 in the heavyweight division.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus featured a welterweight battle between ranked contenders Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad.

Thompson was looking to return to the win column following his loss to Gilbert Burns in July. Muhammad was unbeaten in his last six appearances in the octagon going into his bout against 'Wonderboy'.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus main card results

Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus via KO (03:36 of Round 1)

Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Amanda Lemos def. Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Ricky Simon def. Raphael Assuncao via KO (2:14 of Round 2)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Diego Ferreira via TKO (3:26 of Round 2)

Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO (2:12 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus prelims results

Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via sub (2:58 of Round 3)

Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via TKO (1:53 of Round 1)

Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via TKO (0:45 of Round 3)

Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via sub (3:07 of Round 2)

Don’tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via TKO (3:26 of Round 3)

Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via sub (2:05 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus highlights

Derrick Lewis, four months after his loss to Ciryl Gane, bounced back in emphatic fashion at the final UFC Fight Night of the year. 'The Black Beast' knocked Chris Daukaus out in the first round to protect his place in the top 5 of the heavyweight division.

Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad clashed in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. Muhammad put on a wrestling clinic against 'Wonderboy', taking down the former title challenger in every round of the fight. He came away with a unanimous decision victory.

Ranked strawweights Angela Hill and Amanda Lemos squared off at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. Lemos reeled in a split decision win over Hill after three closely contested rounds.

Raphael Assuncao took on Ricky Simon in a bantamweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. Simon dominated Assuncao on the ground in the first round before producing a stunning knockout in the second.

Ranked lightweight Carlos Diego Ferreira took on surging prospect Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. Both fighters went toe to toe in a fast-paced and technical bout. It ended abrubtly as a powerful knee to Ferreira's ribs seemingly caused an injury and forced the referee to stop the fight.

Featherweight veterans Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins kicked off the main card at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. Swanson secured a first-round TKO victory over Elkins to equal Jose Aldo and Max Holloway's record for most wins in the history of the 145 lbs division.

