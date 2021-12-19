Cub Swanson equals Jose Aldo and Max Holloway's record for most featherweight wins

Cub Swanson made his way into the record books following his impressive win over Darren Elkins at UFC Vegas 45. He now has the joint-most wins in the history of the UFC's 145 lbs division at 18, alongside Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

Michael Carroll @MJCflipdascript Cub Swanson has tied Jose Aldo and Max Holloway for most wins in UFC/WEC featherweight history with 18. #UFCVegas45 Cub Swanson has tied Jose Aldo and Max Holloway for most wins in UFC/WEC featherweight history with 18. #UFCVegas45

Cub Swanson joined the UFC in 2010 as part of the promotion's absorption of the WEC roster. Since joining the UFC, the California native has won 7 bonuses, including one 'Knockout of the Night' and 6 'Fight of the Night' awards.

He has wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Ross Pearson, Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

Cub Swanson TKO'ed Darren Elkins in devastating fashion

Cub Swanson secured a stunning first-round TKO finish against Darren Elkins at UFC Vegas 45. 'Killer' put on a striking masterclass, dropping 'The Damage' multiple times in their bout.

Swanson landed a crisp combination 90 seconds into the bout that sent Elkins to the canvas. With Elkins noticeably rocked as he stood up, Swanson unleashed a spinning wheel kick that dropped the former once again. Referee Herb Dean saw that Elkins was too unstable to continue and stepped in to stop the fight.

Here's what Swanson had to say in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping:

“It’s a big moment. You start to question how long you want to do it. I keep telling everyone I feel good, I feel better than ever. I just needed to show it."

Watch Cub Swanson's post-fight interview below:

Cub Swanson has endured a tumultuous run of late, having lost 5 out of his last 7 fights. Darren Elkins, on the other hand, saw his two-fight winning streak come to a halt at the hands of Swanson.

