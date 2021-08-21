UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (August 21, 2021)?

UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will witness yet another stacked fight night card go down this Saturday, August 21, 2021.

A middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum will serve as the main event of UFC Vegas 34, while a lightweight contest between Clay Guida and Mark Madsen will play out as the co-main event.

Paulo Costa was originally set to serve as Jared Cannonier's opponent for the card, but was replaced by Kelvin Gastelum after he pulled out over a pay dispute.

UFC Apex is now allowing VIP entries to a limited number of fans who will be allowed to watch UFC events unfold live at the arena. To be eligible for the UFC VIP Experience, fans will have to fill out a form on the official website that will connect them to a UFC representative.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum - Timings

Here are the starting timings for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum, also dubbed UFC Vegas 34.

USA

UFC Vegas 34 prelims will commence at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT followed by the main card from 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in the United States.

UK

In the United Kingdom, UFC Vegas prelims will begin at midnight BST, followed by the main card from 3 am BST on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

India

Due to the time difference with the USA, it will be Sunday, August 22, 2021 in India before UFC Vegas 34 can kick off. For the Indian audience, the prelims will start at 4:30 am IST followed by the main card from 7:30 am IST on Sunday.

UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum - Full Card

Following are all the fighters who will compete at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum on August 21, 2021.

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Men's middleweight) - Main event

Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen (Men's lightweight) - Co-main event

Parker Porter vs. Chase Sherman (Men's heavyweight)

Trevin Jones vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (Men's bantamweight)

Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard (Men's lightweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval (Men's flyweight)

Preliminary Card

Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana (Men's featherweight)

Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte (Men's bantamweight)

Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes (Women's bantamweight)

William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant (Men's light heavyweight)

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (Men's lightweight)

Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (Men's welterweight)

Here is Dana White's preview of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum.

